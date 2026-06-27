Three X-Factors for Georgia Tech's Success in 2026

After the program's most successful season in a decade, Georgia Tech is undergoing some change ahead of 2026.

You could almost say that this is a new era of Georgia Tech Football. Yes, Brent Key is still in charge of the program and heading into his fourth season as the head coach, but there is so much else that is different, and many of the players and coaches from when Key began as the full-time head coach are gone.

When looking at this season, what are going to be the three X-Factors for the Yellow Jackets success?

1. New coordinators

Georgia Tech had been incredibly successful on offense under Buster Faulkner, but he is now at Florida. Replacing him is former Yellow Jackets QB George Godsey, who has been in the NFL in some capacity for the past 16 seasons.

Not only that, but Georgia Tech is on its fourth defensive coordinator in as many seasons under Key, but new defensive player-caller Jason Semore has synergy with Key, as he was the linebackers coach previously for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has not been able to get any sort of consistency on that side of the ball, but Semore plays an aggressive style of defense and prioritizes havoc plays and creating turnovers.

Godsey is going to have a new quarterback, new receiver corps, and three new starters on the offensive line to work around. Will Georgia Tech be able to continue their success on offense under Godsey?

2. New faces on offense

Georgia Tech is losing one of the most productive quarterbacks in school history, a three year contributor at running back, most of their receiver and tight end room from last season, and three new starters along the offensive line.

That is a lot of production.

Alberto Mendoza is going to be replacing Haynes King and that is not going to be an easy task. This is going to be the first year for him as a starting quarterback in college, but he has the talent to direct this offense and be an impact starter in the ACC.

Gone from the receiver and tight end rooms are Eric Rivers, Malik Rutherford, Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, Zion Taylor, Dean Patterson, Brett Seither, J.T. Byrne, and Luke Harpring.

Keylan Rutledge, Joe Fusile, Harrison Moore, and Tana Alo-Tupuola are gone from the offensive line.

That is a lot of experience.

After having one of the best offenses in the country, as well as one of the most experienced, Georgia Tech is going to have a plenty of new faces. That does not mean that they will be bad, but there is more uncertainity on that side of the ball than previous years.

3. Defensive line

Hearing Brent Key talk this spring, this is the most excited he has been for a defensive line in his tenure.

The Yellow Jackets needed to get bigger and more athletic up front and they did that this offseason. They brought in Tawfiq Thomas, Vincent Carroll-Jackson, Tim Griffin, Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, and Taje McCoy are hope to juice up the pass rush for Georgia Tech, as well as being able to stop the run.

Couple those additions with the young up-and-coming players like Amontrae Bradford and Christian Garrett, there is plenty of reason to believe that the Yellow Jackets have finally turned things around on defense.

But they have to prove it on the field and the week two game against Tennessee is going to give us an early look.