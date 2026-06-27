Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Red Sox, Cubs-Brewers, and More)

The MLB season marches on as we cross the true halfway point of the season. All teams have now played at least 81 games, meaning they now have less than half their schedule remaining.

We have a loaded slate of games to watch and bet on today, including a handful of pivotal divisional matchups. If you're looking for a few bets to place today, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into three of my favorites.

MLB Best Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Yankees -125 vs. Red Sox

Cubs vs. Brewers OVER 8 (-105)

Giants -135 vs. Braves

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction

The Red Sox have been great offensively when facing left-handed pitchers this season, ranking inside the top 10 in almost every metric. Their issues start to arise when they face a right-handed pitcher. In fact, they're dead last amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing righties, while also sporting a .677 OPS against them.

They have a tough rightie this afternoon in Gerrit Cole, who has held this Red Sox lineup to an OPS of just .589 throughout his career.

The Yankees are in a great spot as road favorites this afternoon.

Pick: Yankees -125

Cubs vs. Brewers Prediction

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers will face each other in a National League Central showdown this evening, and it's a game between two of the hottest offenses in baseball. Over the past 30 days, the Brewers rank second in the Majors in wRC+, and the Cubs aren't far behind them, coming in at eighth.

Not only are both offenses how, but David Peterson gets the start for the Cubs, and he has a less-than-stellar ERA this season at 6.09, so the Brewers shouldn't have issues scoring runs. Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, and while he has a sparkling ERA of 2.50, he has a tough matchup against a Cubs team that has smashed lefties this season. Chicago ranks second amongst all teams in wRC+ when facing lefties.

Let's root for runs in this divisional duel.

Pick: OVER 8 (-105)

Braves vs. Giants Prediction

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants face off in a late-night showdown between two teams whose offenses are trending in opposite directions. The Giants lead all of Major League Baseball in wRC+ over the past 3 days, rocking an .824 OPS in that time frame. Meanwhile, the Braves rank 27th in wRC+ with an OPS of .672.

That's enough for me to back the Giants as home favorites, especially with Logan Webb (3.35 ERA) on the mound.

Pick: Giants -135

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!