LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No.23 Boston College Baseball, Game One Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

BC strikes out three and GT leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

McKee strikes out the side and GT leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A two out single from Advincula led to an RBI double from Lackey that gave GT a 1-0 lead. Baker struck out to end the inning.

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. DH Will Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. DH Alex Hernandez

9. LF Parker Brosius

Georgia Tech is hoping to bounce back from its midweek loss against Mercer and take down the Eagles on the road tonight. The Yellow Jackets also have a chance to clinch their second straight ACC regular-season title if they win tonight and North Carolina loses to NC State. Georgia Tech can handle business themselves with two wins this weekend and get the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.