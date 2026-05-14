LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs No.23 Boston College Baseball, Game One Score
Bottom of the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
BC strikes out three and GT leads 1-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
McKee strikes out the side and GT leads 1-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
A two out single from Advincula led to an RBI double from Lackey that gave GT a 1-0 lead. Baker struck out to end the inning.
Pregame
Tate McKee is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech Baseball, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for game one:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. DH Will Baker
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. DH Alex Hernandez
9. LF Parker Brosius
Georgia Tech is hoping to bounce back from its midweek loss against Mercer and take down the Eagles on the road tonight. The Yellow Jackets also have a chance to clinch their second straight ACC regular-season title if they win tonight and North Carolina loses to NC State. Georgia Tech can handle business themselves with two wins this weekend and get the regular season title and the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell