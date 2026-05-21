LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Baseball, ACC Quarterfinals Score
Bottom of the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
McKee gives up a leadoff single, but strikes UVA out in order after. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd
Bottom of the 2nd
Zuckerman and Schmidt singled to start the inning and the Yellow Jackets had runners on first and second with no outs. However, Hernandez struck out and Baker grounded into a double play to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd
Top of the 2nd
McKee gives up a two out single and walk, but allows no runs to UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Georgia Tech strands one runner in a scoreless inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd
Top of the 1st
UVA gets a two out single and a runner on due to an error, but McKee keeps them off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2st
Pregame
Tate McKee is on the mound for Georgia Tech this morning and here is how the Yellow Jackets will line up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. 1B Kent Schmidt
7. RF Alex Hernandez
8. DH Will Baker
9. LF Parker Brosius
Georgia Tech is aiming to beat UVA this afternoon and advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals, where they would face the winner of Boston College and Miami, who play later this afternoon. Can the Yellow Jackets continue to show that they are one of the best teams in the country today?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell