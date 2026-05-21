LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Virginia Baseball, ACC Quarterfinals Score

Bottom of the 3rd

Top of the 3rd

McKee gives up a leadoff single, but strikes UVA out in order after. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

Zuckerman and Schmidt singled to start the inning and the Yellow Jackets had runners on first and second with no outs. However, Hernandez struck out and Baker grounded into a double play to end the inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

McKee gives up a two out single and walk, but allows no runs to UVA. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Georgia Tech strands one runner in a scoreless inning. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

UVA gets a two out single and a runner on due to an error, but McKee keeps them off the board. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2st

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound for Georgia Tech this morning and here is how the Yellow Jackets will line up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. RF Alex Hernandez

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosius

Georgia Tech is aiming to beat UVA this afternoon and advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals, where they would face the winner of Boston College and Miami, who play later this afternoon. Can the Yellow Jackets continue to show that they are one of the best teams in the country today?