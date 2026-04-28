LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Kennesaw State Baseball Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Jamie Vicens is in for Ballard.

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for GT. They lead 5-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

KSU gets a leadoff double and walk to put two runners on, but a double play helped end the inning and GT leads 5-0.

Top of the 1st

A leadoff single from Kerce and a double from Burress put runners on second and third with no outs. A one out RBI single from Lackey gave GT a 1-0 lead and then an RBI single from Schmidt made it 2-0. It did not stop there though. An RBI double from Baker pushed the lead to 3-0 and had runner on second and third with one out and an RBI groundout from Zuckerman gave GT a 4-0 lead.

Caleb Daniel gave Georgia Tech a 5-0 lead with an RBI single and then Rogers struck out to end the inning. GT leads 5-0

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. DH Vahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Will Baker

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. C Drew Rogers

Tech holds a 36-7 record, its best 43-game record ever recorded, and a 19-5 record in ACC play, its best 24-game ACC record ever recorded.

The team heads into this week after delivering its third-straight ACC series sweep at home, the first time any Tech team has done so since 1997.

The 2026 offense is currently on pace to set program records in batting average (.354 – record is .347), on-base percentage (.468 – record is .434), slugging percentage (.618 – record is .575) and runs-per-game (10.6 – record is 10.3).

This will be the 40th all-time meeting between GT and KSU, with the Jackets winning each of the last three meetings dating back to 2023. Tech is 9-5 at KSU in the series history.