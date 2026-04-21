LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.5 Georgia Baseball Score

Top of the 3rd

Bottom of the 2nd

A two out solo home run from Baker gave Georgia Tech a 3-2 lead and then Kerce doubled to put a runner in scoring position. An RBI single from Burress made it 4-2 and then Advincula fouled out to end the inning. Yellow Jackets lead by two heading to the 3rd

Top of the 2nd

Ballard gives up a one out walk, but that is all. Game is tied 2-2 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Singles from Kerce and Burress put two runners on and then an RBI single from Advincula cut the lead to 2-1. Lackey walked to load the bases and then an RBI groundout from Schmidt tied the game 2-2 before Hernandez flew out to end the inning.

Top of the 1st

UGA gets a two out single and then a two run home run gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead. Ballard got out of the inning, but GT trails early.

Pregame

Carson Ballard is getting the start and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for tonight's game vs No.5 Georgia:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. DH Will Baker

The No. 3-ranked Yellow Jackets enter the week as the No. 1 team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, taking on the No. 5-ranked Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the Southeastern Conference.

Tech leads Division I in four standard statistical categories: batting average (.354), on-base percentage (.470), OPS (1.090) and runs (417) and are Top 5 in multiple others: hits (2nd – 478), slugging pct. (2nd – .620) walks (2nd – 259), doubles (4th – 98) and home runs (5th – 80).

This will be the 391st all-time meeting between GT and UGA, the most of any opponent in program history. It is the first time the two teams will meet as Top 5 teams in recorded history.

