LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.18 Auburn Baseball Score

Pregame

LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) is on the mound tonight for the Yellow Jackets and here is how they are going to line up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Parker Brosiuss

This is the fourth Top 25 battle for Tech this season having won the series at No. 8 Clemson (2-1), dropped a midweek at No. 4 Auburn (0-1) and are coming off a sweep of No. 14 NC State (3-0) for a 5-2 season record against Top 25 teams, 3-0 at home.

The Jackets are the highest-ranked team in the ACC across five different national top 25 polls, coming in at No. 3 across all five major polls for the third consecutive week.

This will be the 250th meeting between Georgia Tech and Auburn. Auburn leads the all-time series 131-113-5 with the Yellow Jackets holding the edge in Atlanta: 66-55-2