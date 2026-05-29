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LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs UIC Baseball, Atlanta Regional Score

Follow along here as Georgia Tech takes on UIC in the opening round of the Atlanta regionals
Jackson Caudell|
Georgia Tech begins Regional Play today against UIC
Georgia Tech begins Regional Play today against UIC | Georgia Tech Athletic

Top of the 1st

Pregame

Carson Ballard is on the mound today for Georgia Tech, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. LF Parker Brosius

9. DH Will Baker

The Yellow Jackets are hosting their first regional since 2019, and Georgia Tech is looking to get off to a 1-0 start. If James Ramsey and his team win today, they will face the winner of Oklahoma and the Citadel, which is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET time today (ESPN+).

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Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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