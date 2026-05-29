LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs UIC Baseball, Atlanta Regional Score
Top of the 1st
Pregame
Carson Ballard is on the mound today for Georgia Tech, and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. RF Alex Hernandez
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. LF Parker Brosius
9. DH Will Baker
The Yellow Jackets are hosting their first regional since 2019, and Georgia Tech is looking to get off to a 1-0 start. If James Ramsey and his team win today, they will face the winner of Oklahoma and the Citadel, which is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET time today (ESPN+).
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell