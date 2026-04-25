LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game Two Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Advincula gets a two out single and Lackey draws a walk, but no runs come across. Wake leads 6-0 heading to the top of the 2nd

Top of the 1st

A pair of walks led to a one out, three-run home run for the Demon Deacons that gave them a 3-0 lead. It did not stop there however. A solo home run made it 4-0 and then Shadek hit a batter to put a runner on base with one out. James Ramsey made the decision to pull Shadek and replaced him with Jake Lankie.

The pitching change did not help. Back-to-back RBI doubles stretched the lead to 6-0 and then Lankie finally got the final two outs. There is a long way to go, but Georgia Tech has plenty of work to do.

Pregame

Justin Shadek is on the mound today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up this afternoon vs the Demon Deacons:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. RF Alex Hernandez

7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

8. LF Caleb Daniel

9. DH Will Baker

After falling behind early in the game, Georgia Tech was able to rally back and take down the Demon Deacons in game one of the series. Will Georgia Tech be able to clinch the series win today at home?