LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Wake Forest Baseball, Game Two Score
Top of the 2nd
Bottom of the 1st
Advincula gets a two out single and Lackey draws a walk, but no runs come across. Wake leads 6-0 heading to the top of the 2nd
Top of the 1st
A pair of walks led to a one out, three-run home run for the Demon Deacons that gave them a 3-0 lead. It did not stop there however. A solo home run made it 4-0 and then Shadek hit a batter to put a runner on base with one out. James Ramsey made the decision to pull Shadek and replaced him with Jake Lankie.
The pitching change did not help. Back-to-back RBI doubles stretched the lead to 6-0 and then Lankie finally got the final two outs. There is a long way to go, but Georgia Tech has plenty of work to do.
Pregame
Justin Shadek is on the mound today and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up this afternoon vs the Demon Deacons:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. RF Alex Hernandez
7. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
8. LF Caleb Daniel
9. DH Will Baker
After falling behind early in the game, Georgia Tech was able to rally back and take down the Demon Deacons in game one of the series. Will Georgia Tech be able to clinch the series win today at home?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell