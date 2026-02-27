LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northwestern Baseball, Game One Score

Top of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

Burress drew a leadoff walk and then Hernandez was HBP to put two runners on with no outs. Advincula moved Burress to third with a fly out and then an RBI single from Lackey cut the lead to 2-1. A sac fly from Baker tied the game and then Zuckerman flew out to end the inning. Game is tied 2-2 heading to the 2nd

Top of the 1st

Northwestern got a leadoff single to begin the game and then McKee gave up a two-run home run to give the Wildcats an early 2-0 lead. McKee got the final three outs, but Georgia Tech is in an early hole.

Pregame

Tate McKee is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is the Yellow Jackets lineup for the afternoon:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Coleman Lewis

9. SS Carson Kerce

After a tough midweek loss to Georgia State, No. 5 Georgia Tech is back on the field today to begin their weekend series vs Big Ten foe Northwestern.

While the Yellow Jackets offense had an off day on Tuesday against the Panthers, they are still one of the most dominant units in the country. The Jackets own the best offense in the nation, leading Division I in average (.414), OBP (.544), hits (138), doubles (30) and walks (79).

Analytically, the Tech offense is head and shoulders above any other program in the country, leading the way in BABIP (batting average on balls in play – .484), WOBA (weighted on-base percentage – .538), and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus – 179).

This will be the 7th all-time meeting between Georgia Tech and Northwestern. The all-time series is split, 3-3, with the Jackets winning the most recent series, 2-1, back in 2019.