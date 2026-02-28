LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northwestern Baseball, Game Two Score

Pregame

Dylan Loy is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how they are going to lineup for game two:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. DH Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. C Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

Georgia Tech bounced back from their midweek loss to Georgia State and they did so emphatically yesterday in the series opener vs Northwestern.

The Yellow Jackets fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but it quickly turned into a 17-3 win for the team in seven innings and today, they go for the series win and their 10th win of the season.