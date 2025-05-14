NCAA Field of 64 Projections: Where Is Georgia Tech Baseball Heading Into The Final Week Of the Regular Season?
The last week of the regular season is here and next week, conference tournaments begin. Time is running short to build a good resume worthy of getting into the NCAA Tournament and for Georgia Tech, they are hoping to play their way back into hosting a regional. The Yellow Jackets have won eight of their last nine games, including a recent series win over No. 20 Louisville. Georgia Tech finishes up with another ranked opponent this week when they travel to Durham to face Duke. With a series win and a good showing in the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech could have a very favorable seeding in the field of 64.
Right now though, they are not projected to host according to the latest from D1Baseball, Georgia Tech is headed to a familiar place. After playing in an Athens regional last postseason, D1 projects Georgia Tech to be right back there again as the No. 2 seed in the region. Stetson and Rhode Island are the other projected teams in the region. The Yellow Jackets did play the Bulldogs earlier this season in Truist Park and lost 5-2 to their archrival.
After getting run-ruled in game one vs No. 20 Louisville, Georgia Tech rebounded and took the last two games and won the series thanks to some strong pitching from Brady Jones and Jaylen Paden. Now, Georgia Tech has won eight of their last nine games and sit in third place in the ACC standings. The Yellow Jackets travel to Duke this weekend to wrap up ACC play and then will head into the conference tournament.
Florida State is going to head into the final weekend of the regular season in first place and almost certainly hosting a regional no matter what. They could boost their resume next weekend against North Carolina.
NC State is still in the top two and should remain there after playing Stanford next weekend. If North Carolina could find a way to sweep FSU next weekend, they could find themselves as the regular season champions in the ACC.
Duke took two of three from Clemson over the weekend, Virginia was a big winner when they swept Miami, and Wake Forest took two of three from Pittsburgh. The Cavaliers are squarely on the bubble and got a huge boost this weekend by sweeping the Hurricanes.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are some big series. The biggest one might just be between two bubble teams and arch-rivals, Virginia Tech and Virginia. Both teams need resume boosters and more wins heading into the ACC Tournament and next weekend is the last opportunity.
ACC Baseball Standings (5/1)
1. Florida State (16-8, 36-11)
2. NC State (16-9, 32-16)
3. Georgia Tech (17-10, 37-15)
4. North Carolina (16-10, 37-11)
5. Duke (16-11, 35-16)
6. Virginia (14-10, 30-16)
7. Clemson (15-12, 38-15)
8. Miami (14-12, 30-21)
9. Louisville (14-13, 34-17)
10. Wake Forest (14-13, 34-17)
11. Notre Dame (12-15, 29-19)
12. Virginia Tech (11-16, 29-22)
13. Pitt (10-17, 26-23)
14. Boston College (10-17, 25-26)
15. Stanford (9-18, 25-23)
16. California (7-20, 20-29)
Additional Links
2026 Three Star WR Kavon Conciauro Put On A Show At Bear Hunt & Likes The Georgia Tech Program
Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For 2026 Four-Star OL Jared Smith
Week One Matchup Between Georgia Tech Football And Colorado Gets Primetime Kickoff Slot On ESPN