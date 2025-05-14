Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For 2026 Four-Star OL Jared Smith
On Tuesday, 2026 four-star OL Jared Smith announced his final four, including Georgia, Rutgers, Auburn, and Georgia Tech.
Georgia has been a team that has been heavy on Smith, especially after he put up a great performance at one of the top prospect camps in the country, not too far away from home in Carrollton, Georgia. That camp is called UA Camp and was hosted back in February. I got the chance to see Smith in person. Here was my honest assessment at the time.
“Georgia Tech OL Target and 4-star Jared Smith dominated at UA Camp last Sunday. He is definitely a stock riser and has proved he can stand out among elite competition. Smith plays for Woodland High School in Stockbridge.”
Smith would go on to win offensive line MVP at the camp after a great showing in front of the best the Southeast had to offer. Head coach Kirby Smart flew a helicopter and paid Smith a visit not to long after that at his high school Woodland-Stockbridge
According to 247Sports Composite, Smith is a four-star prospect, the No. 28 IOL, the No. 43 player in Georgia, and the No. 341 player nationally. Before narrowing down his list, he had double-digit offers.
Another pillar to pull back here is that Smith comes from an NFL pedigree. His uncle, Tyron Smith, had a long and productive NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets. Some would even say a hall of fame career with his eight Pro Bowl selections and five all-pro selections. At the height of his career, he was one of the best in the game for an extended period of time.
Right now, Smith has locked in official visits with Georgia and Rutgers. Rutgers on May 30th and Georgia on June 6th. Georgia Tech offered Smith back in January, but we haven’t seen much since then in terms of an unofficial visit or the staff coming to campus being made public.
It will be interesting to see if the Yellow Jackets push harder and try to set up an official visit with Smith after the news came out that they were a finalist for his recruitment.
Offensive line coach Geep Wade was out visiting schools on Tuesday to see Tyler Chukuyem from South Paulding and had an in-home visit with four-star OL Tyreek Jemison. I think it is highly likely and feasible that the Yellow Jackets land a few high-end prospects on the offensive line, similar to last year. Who that will be remains to be seen.
