2026 Three Star WR Kavon Conciauro Put On A Show At Bear Hunt & Likes The Georgia Tech Program
I went to middle Georgia to see some of the emerging talent in the area and stopped by Freedom Field for Bear Hunt to watch Houston County. I was thoroughly impressed with WR Kavon Conciauro, who was tearing it up all day long. For one, Houston County WR Kavon Conciauro is massive at 6’3. He’s also put on 10 pounds of muscle this offseason and is 205 pounds up from 195.
“I’ve been on a good diet and a strength and conditioning plan that Coach T has put in for us. It’s built muscle and gotten us stronger, faster, and bigger. Being in a great program like Houston County, you happen to get blessed.
He also made an unreal catch that ended the practice. The ball was slightly underthrown, but Conciauro proved that when the ball is in the air, he’s going to come down with it. He adjusted to the ball masterfully and skied over the defender to come up with the big-time catch. It’s rare I say this, but he just has a big-time it factor to him. Here is a look at the play.
“I was running a corner, and the other receiver ran a post. I had speed turn and I saw the ball and went to go get it, that is just what I do,” said Conciauro.
Georgia Tech WR coach Trent McKnight was in attendance to watch Conciauro and was impressed, leaving the stadium after coming up to Conciauro after practice. He is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on an official visit on May 30th. Coach McKnight said can’t wait to see you in a few weeks.
“In two weeks, I will take my first official visit to Georgia Tech. Then I have Auburn and Mississippi State. I actually just switched my Florida State visit with Mississippi State. I will end it off with Georgia in June. Everything has been good, and I am just blessed to be in this position,” said Conciauro.
He also feels good about the Yellow Jackets and has this to say about their culture and the program.
“I love the culture. The coaches there, the brotherhood, and how everything is run there. You are going to get developed, have an opportunity to play early, and go to the league,” said Conciauro.
In talking with him, here are the important factors in his recruitment.
“One is being developed, trying to see the culture around the team, what the locker and coaching staff are like. How stable is that coaching staff? What kind of impact am I going to play on that offense and my role? I want to find the best fit for real.”
When you watch him play, his physicality stands out to you instantly. He has strong, physical hands that allow him to box out defenders and also sky over them for easy catches. He is also tough to bring down in the open field with his YAC ability and strong lower-body frame. Also, you better watch him when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands because he will pancake you and completely eradicate you from the picture.
“I am a big dude, and when you are big, you have to be physical. In this sport, you have to be physical. It’s a thing I take pride in, and being physical. It’s something I try and excel in. I feel like my ability to go and get 50/50 balls, the ability to get in and out of breaks, I can run any route you want me to. I understand defenses and what the opening defense is going to be. I feel like a lot of guys my size don’t have that. I feel like that sets me apart,” said Conciauro.
My honest assessment is that Conciauro would fit in with Georgia Tech like a glove. He has a good attitude and character about him that is all about football and getting better. Personally, I could see him making an impact on Day 1 if he were to become a Yellow Jacket. It will be hard to keep him off the field, especially with the versatile skillset he has. To put it simply, Conciauro is a different breed.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Is A Finalist For 2026 Four-Star OL Jared Smith
Week One Matchup Between Georgia Tech Football And Colorado Gets Primetime Kickoff Slot On ESPN
Top 2025 Center Prospect Mouhamed Sylla Officially Signs With Georgia Tech Basketball