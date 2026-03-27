No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.14 NC State Baseball, Game One Score
Pregame
RHP Tate McKee (3-0) is on the mound tonight for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are going to line up:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. LF Alex Hernandez
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. 1B Kent Schmidt
7. SS Carson Kerce
8. DH Will Baker
9. LF Caleb Daniel
Georgia Tech has scored 288 runs through its first 24 games, the most runs scored up to this point in GT’s 131-year history. Tech eclipsed 200 runs scored for the season in just 15 games, breaking the previous program record by two games (reached 200 runs in 17 games back in 1987).
The Yellow Jackets lead the nation with 3 different players batting over .420, only one other program has multiple (Mercer – 2): Lackey (.425), Alex Hernandez (.424) and Kerce (.420).
Tech leads the all-time series, 81-62 with a stellar 40-16 record against NCSU on The Flats.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell