No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

RHP Jackson Blakely (1-1) is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. LF Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 1B Kent Schmidt

7. SS Carson Kerce

8. DH Will Baker

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech is hoping to get things turned around today against the Panthers. The Yellow Jackets have lost three out of their last four games and have given up at least nine runs in four straight games. This is the first real stretch of the season where things have not gone right, will they get things turned around?