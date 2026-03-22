No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
RHP Jackson Blakely (1-1) is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three today:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. LF Alex Hernandez
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. 1B Kent Schmidt
7. SS Carson Kerce
8. DH Will Baker
9. LF Caleb Daniel
Georgia Tech is hoping to get things turned around today against the Panthers. The Yellow Jackets have lost three out of their last four games and have given up at least nine runs in four straight games. This is the first real stretch of the season where things have not gone right, will they get things turned around?
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell