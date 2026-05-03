LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Three Score

Bottom of the 1st

Top of the 1st

Blakely strikes out three in a scoreless inning and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st

Pregame

Jackson Blakely is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. SS Carson Kerce

2. CF Drew Burress

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. DH Vahn Lackey

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. RF Will Baker

7. 1B Kent Schmidt

8. LF Parker Brosius

9. C Drew Rogers

After a disappointing game one loss, Georgia Tech was able to bounce back yesterday with a game two win to even the series. Now the Yellow Jackets look to take care of business in game three and earn the series win against Xavier.