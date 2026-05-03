LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Xavier Baseball, Game Three Score
Bottom of the 1st
Top of the 1st
Blakely strikes out three in a scoreless inning and the game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 1st
Pregame
Jackson Blakely is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. DH Vahn Lackey
5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
6. RF Will Baker
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. LF Parker Brosius
9. C Drew Rogers
After a disappointing game one loss, Georgia Tech was able to bounce back yesterday with a game two win to even the series. Now the Yellow Jackets look to take care of business in game three and earn the series win against Xavier.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell