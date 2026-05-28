Projected Rotation for Georgia Tech in NCAA Baseball Regional Tournament

We are one day away from the start of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Georgia Tech is going to enter the tournament as the No. 2 overall seed, and the Yellow Jackets are one of the top contenders to win the national championship. They will be welcoming in Oklahoma, The Citadel, and UIC this weekend. The Yellow Jackets are going to be aiming to win their first regional since 2006, which happened to be the last year that Georgia Tech made it to Omaha.

The Yellow Jackets have the most powerful offense in the country, but their pitching staff has been strong this season as well, though I would not place it among the best in the country. Georgia Tech's pitching staff had a 4.36 ERA in conference games this season, and once they settled into a rotation for the weekend, the Yellow Jackets got rolling.

So how will James Ramsey handle the rotation in regional play this weekend?

Game one vs UIC

I don't think there is much question as to who is going to start for Georgia Tech this weekend, but more about how they will be deployed.

I am very interested to see how Ramsey goes about game one vs UIC. There is no doubt that the Yellow Jackets are much, much better on paper and should dominate this game. Does Ramsey elect to use his usual Friday starter in Tate McKee or does he mix things up and save McKee for the weekend?

If the Yellow Jackets are the team that many think they are, I think that Georgia Tech should be able to win with any pitcher they put out there and be fine, but if you make the wrong decision and UIC's offense surprises you, it is a decision that could come back to haunt you.

UIC has a really good No. 1 starter in Mason Lei.

I am going to predict that Ramsey goes with Carson Ballard on Friday and opts to save McKee for Saturday.

Ballard has flown under the radar this season, but he put forth solid work, having a 3.46 ERA in 41.2 IP to go along with 41 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Game Two- Saturday vs Oklahoma/The Citadel

McKee is the ace for Georgia Tech, and assuming that the Yellow Jackets don't get upset by UIC in the Friday game, they will be able to use him on Saturday and try to reach 2-0 and be one win away from a super regional.

McKee has been awesome for Georgia Tech this season and is arguably the top pitcher in the entire regional. He is 8-1 this season with a 4.06 ERA in 71 IP with 90 strikeouts and 34 walks.

If Ramsey were to use McKee on Friday against UIC, either Ballard or Jackson Blakely would likely get the start in this game.

Game Three

If Ballard and McKee are indeed the first two starters for the weekend for the Yellow Jackets, Jackson Blakely will be the guy looking to send Georgia Tech to its first Super Regional since 2006.

Blakely has emerged as a very reliable starter, finishing with an 8-1 record in 61.1 IP with 64 strikeouts and 18 walks, as well as a team best 2.79 ERA.

A picture-perfect weekend for the Yellow Jackets would have them going 3-0 and using their normal starters in some order.

But what if they end up dropping a game and having to play more than three?

In that scenario, I think the candidates to start for Georgia Tech would be Dimitri Angelakos, Cooper Underwood, or maybe Dylan Loy. Underwood and Loy were starters at the beginning of the season, while Angelakos made three starts during midweek games. ,

Projected starting rotation:

Game 1 vs UIC- Carson Ballard

Game 2 vs Oklahoma/The Citadel- Tate McKee

Game 3- Jackson Blakely

This is all dependent, of course, on how things start for Georgia Tech and things can change. I could see McKee getting the start on Friday vs UIC, but I think Ramsey will opt to save him for Saturday's winners bracket game, should the Yellow Jackets prevail.

Game 1 of the Atlanta regional between Georgia Tech and UIC is this Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.