Odds Released for Atlanta Regional: Georgia Tech Opens as A Prohibitive Favorite

The 2026 NCAA Baseball regionals are officially set, and for the first time since 2019, Georgia Tech is going to be hosting. The Yellow Jackets are entering the Tournament as the No. 2 overall seed and will be welcoming in Oklahoma, The Citadel, and UIC this weekend. The Yellow Jackets' first game will be against UIC this Friday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Georgia Tech has long been one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, and at DraftKings Sportsbook, they are rather large favorites to win their first regional since 2006.

1. Georgia Tech: -700

2. Oklahoma: +750

3. The Citadel: +1250

4. UIC: +9000

If Georgia Tech comes out of the regional, they will host a super regional against the winner of the Lawrence, KS regional and here are the odds for the winner there:

1. Arkansas- +140

2. Kansas- +165

3. Missouri State- +475

4. Northeastern- +750

Can Georgia Tech finally break its regional streak?

As good as this Georgia Tech team is, there are going to be doubters about the Yellow Jackets getting out of a regional since they have not done so in 20 years.

All signs point to this team being much different though.

The Yellow Jackets are playing as well as any team in the country heading into this weekend. Georgia Tech doubled up North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Championship 13-6, scored 16 runs on Virginia, and ended the regular season with series sweeps of Boston College, Wake Forest, and Duke.

The pitching is what some will point to as a potential roadblock, but Georgia Tech has had one of the best staffs in the ACC, and the trio of Tate McKee, Jackson Blakely, and Carson Ballard has settled in nicely and pitched well to end the year, especially McKee. James Ramsey is going to have to figure out how he wants to deploy his starters this weekend against this trio of teams.

I think that this is the most favorable draw for Georgia Tech in years. Oklahoma is a strong team and has a strong strength of schedule, and if the Yellow Jackets don't play well, they can get a game and maybe two.

It is hard for me to envision Georgia Tech losing twice this weekend, but they have to continue to play like the best team in the country if they want to move on to the next round.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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