Georgia Tech College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

Georgia Tech is going to be hosting its first regional since 2019, and the Yellow Jackets are one of the favorites to get to Omaha this season.

Today is the day that Georgia Tech is going to find out who they will be facing in their regional. Georgia Tech is going to be trying to win its first regional since 2006, which was also the last year that Georgia Tech was in the College World Series. The Yellow Jackets have the talent to get there and the journey is going to start this weekend.

Opponents, Dates, and Locations

Here are the announced regional hosts in alphabetical order:

Atlanta, GA (Georgia Tech)

Athens, GA (Georgia)

Auburn, AL (Auburn)

Austin, TX (Texas)

Chapel Hill, NC (UNC)

College Station, TX (Texas A&M)

Eugene, OR (Oregon)

Gainesville, FL (Florida)

Hattiesburg, MS (Southern Miss)

Lawrence, KS (Kansas)

Lincoln, NE (Nebraska)

Los Angeles, CA (UCLA)

Morgantown, WV (West Virginia)

Starkville, MS (Mississippi State)

Tallahassee, FL (Florida State)

Tuscaloosa, AL (Alabama)

When seeding is announced, we will find out not only who is going to be in Georgia Tech's regional, but who the Yellow Jackets could be hosting in the event that they land in a super regional.

Record

After their ACC Tournament championship win over North Carolina, Georgia Tech is going to enter the NCAA Tournament with a 48-9 record.

The only series loss that the Yellow Jackets had this season was on the road against the Tar Heels last month and how did Georgia Tech respond after their game two loss to UNC? By not losing another conference game for the rest of the season.

Some highlights from this year's schedule include a series win over Clemson, a series win over Virginia Tech (likely tournament team), series wins over NC State and Pittsburgh (possible tournament teams), a run rule victory over Auburn (a regional host), a series sweep over Florida State (a regional host), run-ruling rival Georgia (regional host), sweeping Wake Forest (likely tournament team), and a sweep of Boston College (likely NCAA Tournament team).

Georgia Tech entered this season with expectations of getting to Omaha for the College World series and after winning the ACC regular season title and the ACC Tournament title, the next thing to do is to finally get out of a regional for the first time in 20 years.

This Yellow Jackets team has the talent and everything else in place to bring home a championship.