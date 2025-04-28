Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Remains In The Top Four Despite Another Series Loss
Georgia Tech lost another ACC this past weekend, but they were able to salvage it on Sunday thanks to some late game heroics from Drew Burress and Kent Schmidt. Those players propelled Georgia Tech to a win on Sunday, ending their seven game losing streak. The Yellow Jackets are now in fourth place heading into the month of May and they face a non-conference opponent next weekend.
NC State was the conferences most impressive team this weekend, sweeping Clemson and taking over the top spot in the ACC. The Wolfpack are playing well and getting hot at the right time.
Despite losing two of three vs Louisville, Florida State remains in second place and the Seminoles still look like one of the conferences best teams. North Carolina took two of three from Pitt, Duke got an important series win against Virginia Tech, Miami stayed hot by winning their series against Boston College, Virginia got a much needed series win over Georgia Tech, and Wake Forest defeated Stanford over the weekend in two of the three games.
Towards the bottom of the standings, Notre Dame swept Cal.
Looking ahead to next weekend, there are two really big series on deck. Clemson faces Florida State and NC State heads to Miami to face the Hurricanes. The Tigers and Seminoles are still in contention for the No. 1 spot in the conference while Miami and NC State are arguably the conferences two hottest teams.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/21)
1. NC State (15-6, 30-12)
2. Florida State (12-6, 31-9)
3. North Carolina (15-9, 33-10)
4. Georgia Tech (15-9, 30-14)
5. Clemson (13-8, 36-10)
6. Duke (14-10, 30-15)
7. Louisville (12-9, 30-13)
8. Miami (12-9, 27-18)
9. Virginia (11-10, 24-16)
10. Wake Forest (12-12, 29-16)
11. Virginia Tech (11-13, 27-17)
12. Notre Dame (10-14, 24-17)
13. Boston College (9-15, 20-23)
14. Stanford (7-17, 21-19)
15. Pitt (6-15, 20-21)
16. California (6-18, 18-25)
