Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Kyle Kennard Drafted By The Los Angeles Chargers With the 125th Pick

Kennard spent the majority of his career at Georgia Tech before transferring to South Carolina

Jackson Caudell

South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) reacts as Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) protects the ball during the second half at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Georgia Tech had a number of players eligible for the draft this season, as well as a couple of former players. One of those players is defensive end Kyle Kennard. Kennard left Georgia Tech to spend his last year at South Carolina and the year could not have gone better for him. He turned into the SEC defensive player of the year and had a career-high 11.5 sacks along with three force fumbles. Not only that, but Kennard developed into an NFL Draft Pick. Last night, former Georgia Tech linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round and today, Kennard was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 125th pick in the 4th round of the 2025 NFL Draft. That is now two former players who transferred out of Georgia Tech to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Kennard finished this season with a PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade of 77.0 in 554 total snaps, the 9th-best mark on the South Carolina defense. Kennard had an 80.7 pass-rushing grade and a 72.3 run-defense grade.

In the twelve games of his junior season at Georgia Tech, Kennard totaled 54 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception, and six sacks. Per PFF, he played 534 snaps and had a solid 71.6 overall grade. As the team leader in sacks, he provided consistent pressure off the edge and showed major progression from his sophomore campaign.

His game against South Carolina State in the second week of the 2023 season was especially dominant. Kennard had an interception, forced a fumble and recovered another all in the same game, for which he earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week. 

He finished his collegiate career with 23.5 sacks.

Jackson Caudell
