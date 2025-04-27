10 Georgia Tech Players Who Could Be Selected In The 2026 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books and the hardcore draft/football fans are already going to be looking at the 2026 NFL Draft and what it could bring.
Now, I don't think Georgia Tech will have 10 players selected in next year's draft, but here are 10 who could be selected in the 2026 draft (listed in no particular order).
1. RB Jamal Haynes
Haynes is one of the most explosive runners in the country and his versatility as a pass catcher is going to be appealing to teams. Haynes ran for 944 yards last season and nine touchdowns and would have had better numbers had he been healthy all season. I think he has a chance to be an NFL player with a big 2025 season.
2. WR Eric Rivers
This required a bit of projection, but if Rivers can build on or replicate his 2024 season, he will be in play to be drafted next April. Rivers caught 62 passes for 1,172 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 18.9 yards per catch with FIU last season. The thing to know about Rivers is that he possesses elite speed and the 5'11 174 LBS receiver from Chattanooga, TN would help replace that element in the offense that Singleton had. Rivers had plenty of suitors, with Miami, Nebraska, and other big-time programs coming after him. At Pro Football Focus, Rivers was the highest-graded player on Florida International last season, finishing with an 83.2 grade in 614 snaps.
3. G Keylan Rutledge
Rutledge transferred over to Georgia Tech from Middle Tennessee State and has been a starter for every game this season for one of the best running games in the nation. Rutledge helped to headline a unit that ranked among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg) and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8). If he has another strong season, he could be selected.
4. DT Jordan van den Berg
Georgia Tech's best defensive player, van den Berg has a chance to be drafted next April. Georgia Tech's defense saw a big turnaround when it came to stopping the run and van den Berg was a huge reason why. He led one of the nation’s most-improved units, allowing 91.2 fewer total yards (sixth nationally), 101.1 less rushing yards (second) and 5.2 fewer points (29th) than a season ago. Another strong season might be on the way for the Yellow Jackets big man in the middle.
5. CB Ahmari Harvey
Harvey is one of the leaders of the defense for Georgia Tech and is back for one more season. He was the second-leading tackler on Georgia Tech's defense last season, totaling 62 tackles and one interception. Harvey finished with a 69.9 overall grade on PFF (Pro Football Focu), including a very good 80.7 grade in run defense. Harvey has the talent to be a draftable player next spring.
6. Safety Clayton Powell-Lee
Powell-Lee is back for one more season at Georgia Tech and he has been a mainstay on the backend of the defense since he saw playing time as a true freshman. Powell-Lee had 53 tackles and three pass deflections last season, as well as finishing with a 64.1 overall grade on defense according to PFF and a 73.2 grade in run defense. He will be one of the leaders in Blake Gideon's new defense and could hear his name next April.
7. LB Kyle Efford
Kyle Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus) and could be in for a big 2025 season. Georgia Tech had a much improved run defense last season and he was one of the main reasons why.
8. DB Rodney Shelly
Shelley is back for another season as Georgia Tech's nickel and also provides a lot of value on special teams as a returner. That kind of versatility is something that NFL teams love and should boost his stock if he has a good season. Shelley finished with 71.5 overall grade on defense last season, including a 71.5 grade in coverage. Shelley is experienced and has gotten better with each season he has played
9. TE J.T Byrne
We saw Jackson Hawes come to Georgia Tech and transform into an NFL draft pick at tight end, so why not Byrne? Byrne is going to be playing a similar role as Hawes and we just saw that if you play it well, it can be turned into an NFL draft selection.
According to 247Sports, the 6'6 240 LBS tight end was ranked as a three-star transfer prospect, the No. 636 player in the transfer portal, and the No. 35 tight end in the portal. Pro Football Focus gave him a 67.5 grade on offense this season, including a 78.5 run-blocking grade. Hawes was a tremendous asset in the run game this year and Byrne looks like he can step in and fill that role. Of his 63 offensive snaps, 51 of them were in run blocking according to PFF, showing how he was used at Cal last season.
10. QB Haynes King
Is Haynes King your prototypical NFL quarterback? No, but he has a lot of intangibles, great leadership, and is a true dual-threat quarterback. He needs to take a leap as a passer this season for this to come true, but we saw him take a leap in each of his two seasons at Georgia Tech so far.
King is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country and he makes the Yellow Jackets offense hard to stop. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
