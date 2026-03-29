Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Where is Georgia Tech After Sweeping NC State?

Another week is in the books for ACC Baseball.

Georgia Tech and NC State were playing in what might have been the most high profile series of the weekend in conference play and the Yellow Jackets came out on top in all three games. The first two were more low scoring pitchers duels, but Georgia Tech looked impressive on the mound and behind the plate today in a 10-0 win.

With this sweep, where is Georgia Tech in the standings heading into their midweek matchup vs Auburn?

1. Florida State (7-2, 21-6)

2. North Carolina (9-3 ACC, 24-4-1 Overall)

3. Georgia Tech (9-3, 22-5)

4. Boston College (20-9, 8-4)

5. Virginia (22-7, 7-5)

6. Pittsburgh (19-7, 5-4)

7. Wake Forest (20-8, 6-6)

8. Notre Dame (15-9, 6-6)

9. Miami (21-7, 4-5)

10. Louisville (17-11, 4-5)

11. Duke (18-12, 5-7)

12. Virginia Tech (13-13, 5-7)

13. NC State (18-9, 3-5)

14. Stanford (13-13, 3-6)

15. Clemson (19-10, 2-7)

16, California (14-13, 1-8)

What's next?

Georgia Tech just beat one of the most talented teams in the conference and now they are going to get their chance at revenge on Auburn, who blew them out just two weeks ago in Auburn.

Georgia Tech has won four games in a rown, but they had a bit of a rough stretch in terms of pitching that began with a game three loss to Clemson and then carried over into their game against the Tigers. Georgia Tech's vaunted offense was only able to muster two runs in the game and one of those runs came in the first inning of the game. Auburn has one of the best pitching staffs in the country and it will be a big challenge.

In the loss to the Tigers two weeks ago, Jarren Advincula was responsible for two of the Jackets’ three hits, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

After the big showdown with the Tigers, Georgia Tech heads out West to take on California. The Golden Bears have not been one of the better teams in the ACC this season, but Georgia Tech has to handle their business if they want to remain near the of the standings.

The next home series for Georgia Tech is going to come the following weekend when they host Florida State, who is currently at the top of the standings. That is going to be a huge series for both teams and a chance for Georgia Tech to assert themselves at the top.