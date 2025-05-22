Updated ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket: Quarterfinal Matchups Officially Set
After another day full of baseball, the quarterfinal matchups in the ACC Tournament are officially set.
Cal got things rolling yesterday with another upset win and now they will face No. 1 seed Georgia Tech, who earned a double bye. Following that game this afternoon, Clemson will face NC State and it will be a matchup of two of the ACC's best.
Tomorrow, Duke will face No. 2 seed Florida State and the Blue Devils mounted a 9th inning comeback last night vs Pittsburgh and moved on. In the late night game, Boston College pulled another upset and took down Virginia to set up a game with North Carolina on Friday.
Here is the updated bracket and schedule for the 2025 ACC Tournament.
1st Round (Tuesday, May 20th)
Game 1: No. 9 Miami vs No. 16 Cal- Cal 12, Miami 2
Game 2: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 13 Stanford- VT 7, Stanford 4
Game 3: No. 10 Louisville vs No. 15 Pitt- Pittsburgh 13, Louisville 11
Game 4: No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 14 Boston College- BC 5, Notre Dame 4
2nd Round (Wednesday, May 21st)
Game 5: No. 16 Cal vs No. 8 Wake Forest- Cal 14, Wake 12
Game 6: No. 12 Virginia Tech vs No. 5 Clemson- Clemson 6, Virginia Tech 1
Game 7: No. 15 Pittsburgh vs No. 7 Duke- Duke 4, Pitt 3
Game 8: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 6 Virginia- Boston College 11, UVA 8
Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 22nd)
Game 9: No. 16 Cal vs No. 1 Georgia Tech (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 10: No. 5 Clemson vs No. 4 NC State (7:00 p.m. ET)
Quarterfinals (Friday, May 23rd)
Game 11: No. 7 Duke vs No. 2 Florida State (3:00 p.m. ET)
Game 12: No. 15 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina (7:00 p.m. ET)