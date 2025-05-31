Updated Oxford Regional Schedule: Georgia Tech Baseball's Start Time, Opponent, and TV Guide For Saturday
Day one of regional play is done in Oxford.
Georgia Tech got the first win of the day by beating Western Kentucky 9-2 behind a strong effort on the mound from Tate McKee and a great day behind the plate from Alex Hernandez, who was 4-5 from the plate with two three-run home runs.
In the second matchup of the day, Murray State pulled one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by knocking off No. 1 seed Ole Miss 9-6.
Now, the matchups are set for tomorrow. Western Kentucky will face Ole Miss in the elimination game while Georgia Tech will face Murray State in the winner's bracket matchup. All things considered, Georgia Tech might be the favorite to make it out of the regional this weekend, but they have to take care of business the rest of the way.
Friday, May 30
Game 1: WKU vs. Georgia Tech- GT 9. WKU 2
Game 2: Murray State vs. Ole Miss- Murray State 9, Ole Miss 6
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. Murray State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser, 3 p.m. (TBD)
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD
Overall today on offense, Georgia Tech was able to rack up nine runs on 11 hits. Hernandez was 4-5 today with two home runs and six RBIs, leading the way for Georgia Tech's lineup. Kent Schmidt and Carson Kerce also had strong days, but Hernandez set the tone and brought the power.
In regional play, having to use as few pitchers as possible early on is huge and Georgia Tech could not have asked for more from Tate McKee and Carson Ballard, the only two players who stepped on the mound today. McKee went seven innings, allowing only one run on seven hits and also striking out six batters. Ballard allowed one run over two innings and he finished with three strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets needed a strong game on the mound and they got it.