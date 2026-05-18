Where Is Georgia Tech Baseball Projected To Land in The Field of 64 One Week From Selection Monday?

We just one week away from Selection Monday in college baseball.

One team that is not on the bubble or in any danger of not hosting a regional this season is Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are challenging for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and they hope that a strong week in the ACC Tournament will help them make that case.

Georgia Tech has stayed steady in the field of 64 projections over the past month or so and not much has changed after Georgia Tech had a 3-1 week that included a sweep against No. 23 Boston College.

At D1 Baseball, Georgia Tech remains the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and here is how their regional shook out:

Georgia Tech Oklahoma East Carolina Yale

If Georgia Tech were to win that regional, they would host the winner of the Lawrence, KS regional which consists of:

Kansas Ole Miss Miami (OH) SIU Edwardsville

I think that this would set up a favorable path for the Yellow Jackets to get to Omaha. They have not done that since 2006, but there is not a team in either of these regions that has the top talent that Georgia Tech does. Oklahoma is a good team and would be Georgia Tech's biggest threat in the Atlanta regional. I would project that Georgia Tech would face either Ole Miss or Kansas in the super regional, which would be interesting given that the Yellow Jackets lost to Ole Miss in the Oxford Regional a season ago.

Over at Baseball America, Georgia Tech is also the No. 2 national seed, but the projections are different:

Georgia Tech Arizona State UTSA LIU

If the Yellow Jackets were to win that regional, they would host a super regional against the winner of the Eugene, OR regional that consists of:

Oregon Ole Miss Virginia Washington State

Again, I think that Georgia Tech would have a favorable path to the College World Series if this is how things play out. Anything can happen in college baseball, but both of these paths set things up nicely for Georgia Tech to make it to the biggest stage in the sport.

Georgia Tech is the No.1 seed in the ACC Tournament and will begin play on Thursday against one of Virginia, NC State, or Duke. The Yellow Jackets are playing at a high level heading into the week and will look to state their case to be the No. 1 overall seed.