LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech vs Duke Baseball, Game Two Score
Pregame
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two vs the Blue Devils:
1. SS Carson Kerce
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. C Vahn Lackey
5. RF Will Baker
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. 1B Kent Schmidt
8. DH Alex Hernandez
9. LF Caleb Daniel
It was not a perfect game by any means, but Georgia Tech eeked out a win over the Blue Devils and they also clinched a top four seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament and will get a double bye into the quarterfinals. They are still hoping to get that regular season ACC Championship and Georgia Tech needs to go and get a win.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell