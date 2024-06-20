2024 Prospect Dyllan Thompson Commits To Georgia Tech: Player Breakdown
Committed to Georgia Tech was the Twitter headlines Wednesday for '24 wing, Dyllan Thompson. Thompson is the son of former WNBA 9x All-star, Tina Thompson. Becoming the 5th recruit to commit to Coach Damon Stoudamire, the Yellowjackets who are ranked top 30 recruiting class thus far should get a little bump in rankings. Overtime Elite prospects, Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton are the two top-ranked prospects in the 2024 class.
In his senior year at Second Baptist, Houston, TX, Thompson led his team in scoring averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Player Breakdown
Thompson's height is the first impressionable thing about the senior recruit; however, a nontangible attribute that Tech fans should love is his history playing on John Lucas's Nike EYBL team, JL3. The EYBL circuit has long been the pinnacle of AAU ball, playing in this league is the closest thing you'll get to playing college ball.
Analyzing the Houston natives film, Dyllan loves to play the game with great energy on both sides of the ball, but what stood out to me is his willingness to crash the glass. They say offense scores points, defense wins games, and rebounding wins championships, and as a freshman, those are the two traits that will transfer sooner than later during his early college tenure. His offensive prowess is also nothing to disregard, Thopmson's offensive bag has upsized. Being a wiry wing with a nice frame to grow into, betting that his ball-handling will continue to improve, he'll have the raw ability to get to any spot he chooses with his length and size. His jumper seems to be in sync and smooth, in his senior season he shot 35 percent from a range of 175 3PT attempts.
Benefitting from having a mother who's played at the highest level of womens sports while being successful; Dyllan has a numerous of resources to benefit from, it will be interesting to see how he develops with Coach Stoudamire and company.