Staff Predictions For Georgia Tech vs BYU

Georgia Tech will be in the spotlight one last time to conclude the 2025 season as they play BYU in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. Georgia Tech and BYU are looking to close the season strong. The Yellow Jackets have lost three of their last four games. BYU lost in the Big 12 Championship to Texas Tech. After really good seasons from both programs, both are looking to end things the right way.

For Georgia Tech, their mind has been on securing a 10-win season. Cornerback Rodney Shelley talked about how important getting a 10th win for the program was in his media availability earlier in the week.

“It's a big thing in the room right now that we want this 10-game as a win. I think there's a little history behind it or whatever. Um, what I think it'll be like the seventh season or maybe something in that nature. 10th season. I'm sorry. I'm sorry. Couldn't remember the 10th season. It's just, you know, it's amazing. I think it's going to be a good thing for us to get this win,” said Shelley.

With the Pop-Tarts Bowl being probably one of the best non-playoff games, a lot of eyes will be glued to the television at 3:30 PM. Let’s take a look at how our staff has the game turning out.

Here is how our staff has the game turning out on Friday.

Jackson Caudell (publisher, 10-2 record)- BYU 27, Georgia Tech 24

Arvon Bacon (writer, 9-3 record)- Georgia Tech 36, BYU 35

Najeh Wilkins (writer, 9-3 record)- BYU 31, Georgia Tech 24

Can Georgia Tech slow down Bear Bachmeier?

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) throws during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Haynes King and Bear Bachmeier have a lot of similarities especially in their styles of play and how they attack defenses. Both are consummate leaders and lead by example. More than that they are both very tough and display a different level of physicality you don’t typically see from quarterbacks. Georgia Tech will have their work cut out for them in trying to slow down the BYU quarterback. Defensive coordinator Blake Gideon talked about slowing down Bachmeier and the similarities that he and King have.

“Yeah, toughness number one. I think both of those guys carry that mentality for their team, right? And whenever your quarterback is one of the toughest, if not the toughest, guys on your team, I think everybody else kind of comes along, coaches included, right? If this guy's willing to do this and stick his nose in there and go get those extra few yards, then we can all do a little bit more, too, right,” said Gideon.

“So, I think absolutely this guy carries that mentality that coach Sitake wants out of their program. And that's pretty important whenever it's the guy that's guaranteed to touch the ball every snap. So, um, our preparation and obviously dealing with Haynes and our offense every day, there are some carryovers, but, um, these guys are professional coaches, too, on the other side. They'll have their change-ups, and they do a great job of, um, of finding the weakness, the soft spot in the defense, and we're going to have to be prepared to adjust. I think that's the main thing in bowl games.”

The defense will play a large role in helping the Yellow Jackets come out with a victory, if they can slow down Bachmeier, they should emerge victorious.

