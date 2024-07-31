2025 Five Star Forward Caleb Wilson Lists Georgia Tech Among His Final 12 Schools
One of the nation's best recruits narrowed his list of schools to 12 yesterday and Georgia Tech is among the 12 schools. Five Star forward Caleb Wilson, who plays at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, announced his top 12 schools on social media yesterday and Damon Stoudamire and Georgia Tech are right in the mix.
Georgia Tech currently has the No. 2 class in the country and is in the mix for several top recruits. Wilson would not only be the top commit in the 2025 class for Georgia Tech, he would be one of the highest-rated recruits to ever commit to Georgia Tech. There is still a way to go in this recruitment, but Stoudamire has the Yellow Jackets in the hunt. Arkansas, Duke, North Carolina, Alabama, UCF, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, and USC are the other 11 schools in Wilson's list.
Here is a scouting report on Wilson courtesy of 247Sports Director of Recruiting Adam Finkelstein:
"Caleb Wilson has all the early characteristics of an ultra-versatile modern day forward. He has good positional size, solid length, mobility, good natural instincts, athleticism, and a rangy frame that he is still just starting to fill-out. Offensively, he has soft hands, including a very good left-hand, an early passing instinct, and plenty of raw tools to develop in the coming years, but is still working to reliably extend his shooting range and consistently create his own shot. Defensively though, he shows significant early potential. He is already extremely switchable, has very high rates of both blocks and steals, and is also a consistently high-volume rebounder."
Stoudamire brought in one of the ACC's best classes in 2024, landing four star prospects Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton. He also went to work in the transfer portal, landing one of the top guards in the portal when Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum decided to come to Atlanta. Georgia Tech is bringing in good talent and it could result in more wins in 2024.