2025 Four Star Forward Matt Gilhool Makes College Commitment Decision
2025 Four Star Forward Matt Gilhool had Georgia Tech as one of his finalists, but he did not choose the Yellow Jackets tonight. Gilhool chose LSU over Georgia Tech, Iowa, Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi State.
According to 247Sports, Gilhool is the No. 70 player in the country, the 17 power forward in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania.
Here is the scouting report on Gilhool courtesy of 247Sports Adam Finkelstein:
"Gilhool is a skilled lefty big who can stretch the floor and is mobile for his size. He’s been known as a stretch big for several years now and has both soft natural touch and clean mechanics. He knocked down 31% of his threes, on less than two attempts per game, during the recent EYBL season, but has more shooting potential left to discover and should be a legit pick-and-pop threat in time. He can put it on the floor a bit, is generally efficient with his bounces, and starting to show some passing potential too, but still a bit turnover prone at times (0.8 assists vs. 1.6 turnovers per game in the EYBL).
He’s not necessarily a physical presence inside, but he has good hands, touch, and an excellent right hand to be a quick and efficient finisher in the lane, making 58% of his attempted two-point field goals. He’s also capable of beating opposing big men down the floor as a rim-runner, agile for his size, and relatively athletic.
A reclassified senior, Gilhool is older for his grade and will turn 19 in May of his senior year. Yet, he still remains fairly lean physically and doesn’t always impact the game in the paint as much as someone his size should. He can get pushed off his spots on both ends of the floor and struggle to defend bigger and stronger big men in the post, but should be mobile enough to guard ball-screens in multiple ways. He’s an adequate area rebounder (6.1 per game) and capable weakside rim protector (1.2 per game).
Overall, Gilhool is a skilled and mobile lefty who stretches the floor, relies on touch and dexterity in the lane, and may be capable of playing either the four or five spots down the road, but will have to bulk up his frame and adapt to playing through more contact first."
It is still really early in the process, but Damon Stoudamire is setting Georgia Tech up for another good recruiting class. Right now on 247Sports recruiting rankings, Georgia Tech has the No. 3 class in the country and it is headlines by top 50 recruit Akai Fleming and four-star forward Brandon Stores.