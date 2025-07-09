2027 Four Star Guard Tre Keith Reacts To Recent Georgia Tech Offer

Guard Tre Keith (@_Trekeith1) Had An Impressive Outing This Weekend At The @GAcoaches Live Period. VS. Pace Academy, He led All With 22 Points, Starting The Game 4-4.



Keith Lulls You To Sleep With Multiple Hesi-Dribbles, Then Explodes Past Defenders To Set Up A Nice 10-12 ft.… pic.twitter.com/JbpHaAw4gg