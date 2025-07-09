2027 Four Star Guard Tre Keith Reacts To Recent Georgia Tech Offer
Tre Keith is an exceptional talent here in the state of Georgia and has continued to make a name for himself on the hardwood. It has led to major offers coming in for the standout sophomore who has also won a state championship. Georgia Tech's head basketball coach has been able to see the talent up close and personal and sent an offer to Keith this past week. The four-star prospect dives into the offer.
“It was a good relationship. I mean, that phone call was good. I really been talking to them. I used to work out at Georgia Tech all the time. I really just been getting to know them. For them to call just because it's hometown, it just feels great to have all of that from Georgia Tech. Thank you for the coach, and for believing in my skills and what I stand for. It was a great experience,” said Keith.
“I think it's a good program. I haven’t really had time to do a deep dive into the program yet. like a deep dive. But from the outside, and from what I see, I think that's a good program. The coach is a good coach. I used to watch his highlights a couple of years ago. I believe in that coach, so I think it can get you to the right place where you need to be,” said Keith.
Keith is coming off a strong performance in the GBCA Live Period, where he continued to turn heads with his shot-making ability and the ability to be a centerpiece of an offense. One of his top performances came against Sarasota (FL) in the tournament. Keith finished with 18 points and four three-pointers in a dominating 73-33 victory.
“It was a good environment. know in front of everybody and just showcasing Georgia and what else was there. It is gonna be a fun year for our team. Really just the experience of just playing and going out there and just competing every game, every possession. I really get my team right in the best position to win,” said Keith.
After winning a state championship as a sophomore with Tri-Cities, Keith has been adding leadership to his already impressive bag of defense, scoring, playmaking, and shooting. It’s been something he has been working on to continue to hone in on.
“Being vocal, like being a more point guard and making sure my team in the right place at the right time. Just being more vocal and really just making sure everybody and the coaches trust me, trust what we're doing in the system,” said Keith. “I say my game and my jump shot are things I have been working on. My overall game inside, outside, just being a two-way player, not being a liability on defense. Stepping up on defense and being a two-way player.”
Here is an inside look at the exceptional talent of Keith via our own Arvon Bacon.
When I asked Keith what makes him special and differentiates his game from others, he had this to say.
“I would say my scoring and my shooting. I am a three-level scorer. I can stretch the floor out. I can pick and roll, pass, come off the screen, anything you want in your system, I think I’d be the best fit for it,” said Keith.
Keith will be at a major tournament this weekend, competing for AE5 in Rock Hill, South Carolina for the 3SSB circuit, a major AAU showcase that displays some of the top talent in the country. Keith is looking to lead his team to win the title and dominate while doing so.
“We are trying to win the whole thing. I am trying to just go out there and play hard and continue doing what I've been doing. Play hard and give it everything I got like it's a state championship game, everything I got, everything on the line. I want to put my team in a position to win every game,” said Keith “I just love going out there and playing. I just love the feel of the game. It's my favorite sport. I just like basketball with the route to go. I can go far with this. It's a love for the whole game.”
It is very early in the 2027 class, but coach Stoudamire has already gotten a head start on one of the best the state has to offer in Keith which could pay dividends in the future.