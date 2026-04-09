Georgia Tech Adds Former Troy Recruit Haiden Harper To Its 2026 Class

Georgia Tech makes its first addition to its 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Haiden Harper. Harper was previously signee to head coach Scott Cross and the Troy Trojans before pivoting to the Yellow Jackets.

Today, he announced that he would be taking his talent to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech has added former Troy signee combo guard Haiden Harper from Alabama to the 2026 recruiting class. Harper announced his decision on his IG earlier today.https://t.co/LKiokxrkVW pic.twitter.com/C4TnAicYp3 — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) April 9, 2026

Harper is a 6’1 guard who plays the game the right way and is extremely fundamental. He knows how to get to his spots and knock down shots. Harper shot an impressive 49% from the field during his senior campaign, with an adjusted field goal percentage of 54%. It doesn't take much for Haprer to find his groove and get going.

Harper is coming off a stellar senior season with Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn, Alabama, where he starred. Haper averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.9 steals. He scored a season-high 28 points against Glenwood (AL). Harper had seven games where he scored 20 points during his senior season, and he scored double-figures in all but two games with the Warriors.

Naturally, Harper is a pretty good shooter from long range. He shot 40% from beyond the arc twice in his career, including 64 made threes during his junior campaign and a career-high 43% from distance. In his senior season, he didn’t shoot it as well, only making 33% from beyond the arc. It will be an area to see if he can get back to what he regularly shoots from long range.

I think the other area to watch in his development is if he can get his assists up and run a college level offense under cross. Of course, he can score the ball at a high level, but the ball has to move continuously to the open man. It will be interesting to see if Cross can unlock that aspect of his game. However, Harper is a really good defender, especially on the perimeter. He has a knack for getting deflections, causing havoc, and getting steals. He even had a game where he recorded five steals. Harper is really good in this area.

Coach Cross did a good job of pivoting quickly and still being able to bring in a 2026 talent to the flats after losing three of them who requested release from their letter of intent in Kaiden Bailey, Moustapha Diop, and Jalan Wingfield. Now, the question is who else Cross will add from the 2026 class.