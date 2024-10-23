Georgia Tech Basketball: 2025 Five Star Target Bryson Tiller Sets Commitment Date For November 10th
Georgia Tech is 14 days away from starting its second season under the helm of Coach Damon Stoudamire. Their first game will take place on November 6 against the University of West Georgia. But until then, let's talk recruiting.
Another big opportunity to turn up the heat in the recruiting landscape for Stoudamire and the Georgia Tech basketball program will be to land one of the best players in the entire country. 2025 Five-star forward Bryson Tiller has reportedly set his commitment date for Nov.10th and has the Yellow Jackets among his final four schools, along with Auburn, Indiana, and Kansas.
Adding Tiller, an Atlanta native to the Yellow Jackets 2025 class would be very pivotal. According to the 247Sports Composite, Tiller is the No. 16 player in the country, the No. 5 power forward in the country and the No. 4 player in the state of Georgia.
Currently, Georgia Tech has the No. 14 class in the country for the upcoming recruiting cycle. Their class is headlined by another Overtime Elite player, Akai Fleming. Fleming is ranked the No. 56 player in the country according to 247Sports.
Taking the untraditional path, Tiller will finish his third and final year playing at Overtime Elite. Last season Tiller averaged 12.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game during the regular season. Taking his play to another level during the post-season Tiller raised his points per game by (15.6 ppg). Tiller has been a winner at one of the most innovative facilities in basketball, he won back-to-back Overtime Elite championships with the Atlanta-based team, the City Reapers. Prior to his move to OTE, the 6-foot-10 power forward attended Pace Academy.
Last year, Stoudamire brought in a top-15 recruiting class and the talent level in the program is continuing to improve. This would be a huge commitment.
Here is a scouting report on Tiller courtesy of 247Sports Eric Bossi:
"One of the most polished frontcourt players in the class of 2025, Tiller has great positional size, a strong frame and the type of skill you would want to see in a modern day four man.
Capable of operating on the block or facing out to the three-point line, Tiller is a versatile scorer. He's got broad shoulders, long arms and good functional athleticism in tight spots that he uses to score over and through defenders at the rim. He makes jump hooks, is a good passer out of the post and doesn't get sped up.
While the range on his jump shot extends to beyond 20 feet, there are times where Tiller can settle for jumpers rather than playing to his size advantage. He's continuing to work on his ball handling and could really flourish if he becomes a more dedicated rebounder."
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Everything From Brent Key's Tuesday Media Availability Ahead of Virginia Tech
2025 Georgia Tech Basketball Target Jackson McVey Makes College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Release Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Virginia Tech