Georgia Tech Basketball Makes The Final Cut For 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Nigel James
Georgia Tech Basketball already has one of the top recruiting classes for 2025 and they are now a finalist for four-star point guard Nigel James according to On3 Sports Joe Tipton. James plays at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, NY.
The other three schools that made the cut for James are Georgia, Rutgers, and Marquette. According to Tipton, James has already taken official visits to Marquette and Rutgers and might take trips to Georgia and Georgia Tech. At 6'0 195 LBS, James is one of the most electric point guards in the country and would be a tremendous addition to the Yellow Jackets already talented 2025 class.
According to the 247Sports Composite, James is the No. 84 prospect in the country for 2025, the No. 14 point guard in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of New York. If he chose Georgia Tech, James would become the second highest-rated member of the 2025 class, right behind Akai Fleming. Fleming is rated as the No. 44 prospect in the country according to 247 and Brandon Stores Jr is rated as the No. 156 prospect in the country.
It is very early in the 2025 cycle, but Georgia Tech currently has the No. 3 rated recruiting class in the country and the No. 1 class in the ACC. South Carolina and Providence currently have the top two classes in the country for 2025.
Stoudamire has proven to be a very effective recruiter during his time at Georgia Tech so far. He put together a recruiting class that has been rated the 14th-best in the nation with high school prospects Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., who attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., his senior year, Jaeden Mustaf of Bowie, Md., a 6-4 guard who also attended Overtime Elite, Doryan Onwuchekwa, a 6-11 center from DeSoto, Texas who attended Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff, and Darrion Sutton, a 6-8 forward from St. Louis, Mo., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta. He also brought in three high-impact transfer for 2024-2025 as well with Oklahoma guard Javian McCollum, Colorado forward Luke O'Brien, and Georgetown center transfer Ryan Mutombo in to help elevate the team this upcoming season.