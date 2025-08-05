Georgia Tech Basketball Offers 2028 Canadian's Isaiah Hamilton and Isaiah Clarke
Georgia Tech expands into the international market once again, offering two standouts north of the border in Canada, front and back-court mates, Isaiah Hamilton and Isaiah Clarke.
The two have been on a tear this off-season, making a name for themselves in FIBA as well as the Under Armour circuit, by bringing home the U16 championship with Canada Elite. Team Canada took home silver for the U16 Americup behind the USA.
Isaiah Hamilton
Hamilton, a small forward standing at 6'4, is the better scorer of the two. In the first four games of the AmeriCup, Hamilton scored 20 points or better, and had his best game against Brazil, where he scored 32 points while shooting 62.5 percent from behind the arc (5-8) (11-20) FG. His 32-point effort was the most points ever scored by a Canadian at the event. Overall, Isaiah is a smooth athletic wing that excels at both driving to the basket, finishing above the rim, and shooting off the dribble from range.
Isaiah Clarke
Clarke assumes the playmaking defender role with upside. When you watch his film immediately, you see the respect he receives from his teammates, who defer to him to facilitate. Secondly, his strength stands out to you as well; the 6'5 wing excels at finishing through contact. In the Americup, Clarke averaged 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and .8 assists in six total games. He had his best complete game versus Venezuela, he recorded 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 67 percent shooting FG with only one shot from range.
To this point, we've seen Coach Stoudamire recruit abroad in Africa (Senegal), and now he's extended two early offers to two prominent wings from Canada; as the game of basketball continues to evolve, coaches who can recruit early and often overseas may see success in the long run.
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.