Georgia Tech Lands Elite 2026 Basketball Recruit Jalan Wingfield
Georgia Tech landed one of the best players in the country today. Head coach Damon Stoudamire continues to attract some of the best talent in the nation and has landed another top recruit. Four-star Jalan Wingfield announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Per Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 7 player in Georgia and the No. 111 player nationally.
Wingfield is 6’7 and an elite wing that can put the ball on the floor, create offense, finish around the rim, and defend at a high level. He is a shot blocker and one of the best perimeter/interior defenders you will find.
Another Highly-Rated Recruit
He already has a storied and accomplished high school career. Wingfield won a state title with Tri-Cities against Woodward Academy in the spring. Here is a deeper look at how he performed.
“It was a game Woodward Academy led 27-25 at the half before Tri-Cities edged the War Eagles 19-13 in the third quarter. Tri-Cities used an 11-0 run to break the game open and take control of the outcome in the fourth quarter. Jalan Wingfield was a huge catalyst in helping the Bulldogs pull away. His effort on the glass and scoring prowess was phenomenal on Friday night leaving the War Eagles with no answers.”
“Wingfield’s final stat line was 20 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks. He was named the Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game by GPB. Woodward Academy kept attacking the basket, especially in the second half, but Wingfield stood in the middle like an immovable figure contesting and altering shots at a high level. There were a number of times he would go up and snag rebounds over multiple Woodward Academy players like they weren’t even there. Wingfield was a beast in the second half on the glass, securing the glass and not allowing Woodward Academy to get second chance opportunities.”
Here is a little bit more in-depth about Wingfield via our own Arvon Bacon.
“Georgia Tech has been a strong contender for the skilled forward since the spring of 2024, and their relationship has steadily grown. Following an offer from the Yellowjackets, Wingfield has visited campus multiple times, including for a game day and an unofficial visit. Earlier this month, head coach Damon Stoudamire extended an offer to his teammate, 2027 point guard Tre Keith. In a previous interview with TechTarget, Wingfield shared his thoughts after the unofficial visit to the Institute.”
"It just feels like home, but I ain't gonna say it's home because I just want to have people thinking right now, but yeah, Coach Stoudamire and my dad played in the NBA, so he knows what he's talking about and they just got a relationship," he said.”
Georgia Tech is off to an elite start to the 2026 class, landing Moustapha Diop and now Wingfield, already setting up an elite duo in the frontcourt. The Yellow Jackets are not far off from establishing themselves as an elite program especially with the talent they are bringing in.