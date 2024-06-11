Georgia Tech Targets Mazi Mosley and Caleb Holt Turn Heads At Top NBAPA Top 100 Camp
With day one of the NBPA Top 100 camp in the books, two names caught some buzz today. Mazi Mosley, the 22nd ranked 2025 SG from La Canada Flintridge, CA, and the 5th best player in the 2026 class, Caleb Holt. The Huntsville native, Holt has been in multiple viral moments on different media outlets; most memorably featuring on Swish Cultures for hooping in Jordan's "Fear God", praising the shoe for the on-the-court grip.
Takeaway From The Top 100 Camp
From the clips provided by "Take Flight Hoops" both Holt and Mosley had it going from all three levels while making the right passes and playing with high energy on the defensive field.
Starting with Caleb Holt's evaluation.
Caleb Holt
A lone knock on Holt's game has been his inability to knock down the jumper from distance, and judging the film from day 1, it seems that the 6-foot-5 forward made defenders pay for sagging off. Kocking down the spot-up jumper as well as off the dribble, Holt put on a show. Holt in a short amount of time has built an extensive resume, winning two back-to-back state championships in his freshman and sophomore seasons, earning him the right to make history by being the first sophomore to win Alabama's Mr. Basketball.
Holt has already been on an unofficial visit to Tech last February alongside side recent Tech commit, Akai Flemming.
Top offers for Caleb Holt
Alabama
Georgia Tech
Georgia
Houston
Tennesee State
Mazi Mosley
Mazi Mosley is a name that has been receiving a lot of buzz since scoring 49 points during his junior high school season, building on that by dominating on the Under Armour circuit and most recently at the annual Pangos All-American camp. Mosley, 41st ranked player in the country, per 247 Sports is being put in the same sentence with, "next NBA prospect", and I couldn't agree more. Mosley is a special talent, he has the gifts to be a dynamic ball-handler and an elite shot-maker. Combining that with his elite footwork, he can get anywhere on the hardwood.
Top offers for Mazi Mosley
Sandego State
Michigan
Georgia Tech
Xavier
Oklahoma