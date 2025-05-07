How Georgia Tech Basketball Prospects Fared At Adidas 3SSB Circuit Session I
The most exciting time for preps hoops is here, the AAU season. This past weekend the Adidas 3SSB Circuit commenced their season in Bryan, (TX).
Here are the 2026 prospects that fared well in Texas.
Caleb Holt
The No. 2 PG in the nation, Caleb Holt, seems to get better and better when he touches the floor. Playing consecutive seasons with one of Georgia's flagship AAU programs, Game Elite, the young right-hander seems to be playing more relaxed in his second year with the program. Holt left Texas as the third leading scorer, with 22.3 ppg. While also the 10th-best steal leader in the circuit with 1.8 steals per game en route to Game Elite's undefeated weekend (4-0). When you hear or read about evals on the highly rated point guard, you often get feedback about his strong frame that allows him to bully defenders or how his jump shot continues to make strides to catch up to his driving ability, but what is often overlooked about his game is the deception he plays with. The way he utilizes ball fakes when driving to the lane, in my opinion, makes him a headache for on-ball defenders and rotating bigs who can get caught in foul trouble reacting to his first movements.
Colben Landrew
Colben Landrew, a teammate of Holt, is another main scoring piece for Game Elite. Over the weekend, he averaged 17.5 ppg. Adding to his stellar scoring performance during the weekend, the 6-6 wing tallied at no. 6 best 7.5 rebound performance as well. Similar to Holt, Landrew is an Alabama native who transferred to Wheeler High (GA) from Thompson High (AL). In his first year in Georgia, Landrew helped the Wheeler Wildcats win a state championship in 6A, the highest level of play in the state. Off to a great start on the 3SSB circuit, and he looks to do the same thing with a team that averages 72.5 points per game. One of Colben's best performances of the weekend came when he scored the first nine points for Game Elite vs Phenom United (3-1). He finished the game with an efficient 29 points on 12 shots, handing Phenom United their only loss of the weekend.
Moustapha Diop
Moustapha Diop, the six-foot-ten center, is currently the only committed player of the 2026 class for the Yellow Jackets. When you watch Diop's highlights, it's easy to see his versatility. The athletic big runs the floor well and has a quick burst moving laterally, explaining his ability to guard one through five on the high school level. Over the weekend, he averaged a consistent near double-double, 10.3 ppg, 9.8 rpg. Diop was second best in the rebounding category behind Iowa United's Arafan Diane.
Kayden Allen
Kayden Allen is a pure three-level scorer who's hard to slow when everything's clicking on all cylinders for the Atlanta native who plays his prep ball at Mount Verde (FL). Over the weekend, he averaged a tenth-best 19.7 ppg, though he struggled from shooting the ball from range, shooting just 30.8 percent from deep. It's weekends like this past one that shows just how elite of a guard Allen is when he has to lean on his savviness as a scorer to generate offense. This AAU season, Allen is playing with Team Loaded South for the second consecutive season. Allen, without question, is one of the best scorers in the class of 2026. Per 247 Sports Composite, Allen is ranked No. 2 best player in Florida, No. 4 best small forward, and No. 13 best player in the nation.
Jalan Wingfield
Jalan Wingfield recently ranked No. 70 in the nation on ESPN's top 100 list, had an exceptional weekend in Texas for Anthony Edwards' AAU team. Wingfield averaged 10.5 ppg and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting an efficient 56 FG% and 42.9 3PT%. Wingfield, known for his offensive prowess, seems more focused on the defensive end alongside his teammate, Kuol Deng, who helped AE5 win over Tennessee Impact (3-1). Seeing Wingfield continue to develop on the defensive side is an upside for the Four-Star PF, who can light up a scoreboard efficiently. In my opinion, a top 70 ranking is only the beginning for Wingfield.
