How Georgia Tech Basketball Prospects Fared At Adidas 3SSB Circuit Session I

AE5 clamped down on defense in the 2nd half to pick up a 57-51 win over Tennessee Impact today. They go 3-1 on the weekend.



Jalan Wingfield and Kuol Deng both had solid outings, combining for 27 points & 19 rebounds. Avohn Florence chipped in 12 points as well.@AE5Basketball pic.twitter.com/Na2rqbNg0h