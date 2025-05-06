2026 Three Star LB CJ Gamble Commits To Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets have added to their 2026 recruiting class.
Georgia Tech lands highly coveted LB target after CJ Gmable after he announced he will be a Yellow Jacket via his X page.
They showed a great amount of love and the coaches that they are bringing in are amazing. It gets no better than playing Power 4 football 45 minutes away from home.- CJ Gamble
His official visit is set to Georgia Tech on May 30th, but Gamble already made the decision to become a Yellow Jacket. Georgia Tech is getting a cerebral linebacker who can cover and blitz and is hard-hitting. He fills the running gaps well and plays for Georgia powerhouse Carrollton. He was the starting linebacker for the state runner-up, who fell just short against Grayson. He is a hard-hitting linebacker that fills gaps well and plays at a great speed. He can blitz and is very technically sound, always knowing where the ball is going. He has good instincts and a nose for the football. Currently, he is participating in track and field in the discus throw and shot put taking first and third in those events.
According to Rivals, Gamble is a four-star prospect, rated as the No. 33 LB and No. 58 player in Georgia. He is ranked on every recruiting platform including ESPN, On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. His recruiting started to heat up last summer picking up a plethora of offers in the summer.
I wrote more about CJ Gamble back in January when he got his first offer from the Yellow Jackets back in January. Here is more on the prospect:
Carrollton LB CJ Gamble- Fellow teammate of Kadan Spratling, CJ Gamble also had a productive season for the Trojans. The three-star linebacker had a great junior season for the Trojans and has continued to make a name for himself. The junior linebacker has gotten better at each turn and now has up to 10 offers. Gamble is a physical run-stopping linebacker who has a nose for the football and loves to be in the box making plays. Don’t sleep on his coverage skills either. He is one of the few that you feel comfortable being able to guard running backs 1 on 1 in coverage.
Right now, Georgia Tech has four commitments, and three of them are in the secondary. Four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry, three-star cornerback Traeviss Stevenson, and three-star cornerback Ladarrious Crumity are all on board the Yellow Jackets class right now and it is a strong start for first-year cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones, who has brought a lot of energy to the recruiting trail so far during his time on The Flats.
This past season for Manchester, Terry finished with 34 tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack. One of his best games of the season came against Wilcox County, where he finished with eight tackles and three pass deflections. He also showcased how elite of a cornerback he can be against Marion County in a shutdown effort, recording two interceptions in the game. Manchester held them to a season-low six points.
According to the 247Sports composite, Terry is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 31 cornerback, the No. 45 player in Georgia, and the No. 357 player nationally. He was donned a four-star in early March by the recruiting platform. He also received a four-star ranking from Rivals just the day prior.
Georgia Tech has made no mistake in recruiting the defensive back position at a high level and is already adding high-end prospects to their secondary in this 2026 cycle. It is still very early but you have to love what you are seeing from the Yellow Jackets and how they are recruiting the defensive back position.
So what is Georgia Tech getting in Jaedyn Terry? Think a shutdown yet ballhawk cornerback with a great range of skills. Someone who can take a receiver out of the game and is also very good at run support. Terry, although a four-star is very underrated and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. The No. 32 rating doesn’t do him justice. With his 6’3 and 175-pound frame, his length and athleticism, and overall skillset allow him to eat up space with him and the receiver and attack the ball without impeding the progress of the route. He comes from a talented background and family. He is a cousin of former five-star prospect Justus Terry, who is now at Texas."
Add Gamble to this talented group of secondary prospects and Georgia Tech is putting together a talented defensive class for 2026.
