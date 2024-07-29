Updated ACC Basketball Recruiting Rankings (7/29): Georgia Tech Remains On Top of the Conference
Don't look now, but Damon Stoudamire has Georgia Tech at the top of the ACC recruiting rankings right now. Is it early? Of course, but Stoudamire brought in one of the top classes in the conferences last season and should be in the mix to do so again.
Not only are the Yellow Jackets at the top of the ACC right now, they have the No. 2 class in the country according to 247Sports. Stoudamire has Georgia Tech in the mix for a number of top prospects as well. It would be a huge story if he could land not only the top class in the ACC, but one of the best in the country.
There are still a lot of top players available and some of the top teams in the conference still don't have a commitment. Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame, Stanford, and SMU are the ACC schools that have yet to land a commitment. Duke, North Carolina, and Miami are in the mix for a lot of the same high-level prospects and I fully expect them to challenge for the top spot in the ACC.
The top player in the class for Georgia Tech is guard Akai Fleming, a top-50 recruit for the 2025 class. Fleming was participating in the NBPA Top 100 camp and was named one of the top performers of the camp by On3 Sports recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw:
"(Fleming) carries some intriguing shot-making chops. When he gets rolling, he can ring off some numbers in a hurry. That said, there are some inconsistencies in his production. How is he affecting the game if he is not making the shots? Fleming has good length and he can get to spots in the half-court within one and two dribbles."
Fleming has been a member of the Yellow Jackets class since April.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Fleming (6'4 180 LBS) is the No. 46 player in the country, the No. 6 shooting guard in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He held other offers from Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kansas State, LSU, and SMU.
ACC Basketball Recruiting Rankings (7/29, rankings via 247Sports):
1. Georgia Tech
2. Boston College
3. Syracuse
4. Cal
5. Virginia Tech
6. NC State
7. Clemson
8. Florida State
Not ranked due to not having a commit: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest, Louisville, Pitt, Notre Dame, Stanford, and SMU