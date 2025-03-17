All Yellow Jackets

2025 NCAA Women's Tournament: Georgia Tech Placed In Regional 1, Will Face Richmond in the First Round

Georgia Tech is making their third NCAA Tournament appearance under Nell Fortner

Jackson Caudell

Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan (5) shoots the ball against NC State Wolfpack during the first quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Greensboro, NC, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Tonie Morgan (5) shoots the ball against NC State Wolfpack during the first quarter at First Horizon Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Nell Fortner has Georgia Tech going to the NCAA Tournament for the third time during her tenure as head coach and this time, the Yellow Jackets are the No. 9 seed in Regional 1 in Spokane, Washington. Their first round matchup will be the No. 8 seed Richmond Spiders, who are 27-5 this season. The game will take place on Friday, with the time to be announced later.

Georgia Tech is going to have a chance to win this first round matchup and if they do, they will get to face the No. 1 overall seed in the Tournament, the UCLA Bruins. UCLA has been one of the top teams in the country for the entire season and if the Yellow Jackets will have their hands full in the second, if they can get by a very good and underrated Richmond team. The Spiders have the talent to knock off the Yellow Jackets and this is not an opponent to be taking lightly.

There are a lot of familiar opponents for Georgia Tech in this bracket. NC State, who the Yellow Jackets lost to in the ACC quarterfinals a couple of weeks ago, is the No. 2 seed in this region. Not only is NC State in this region, but Florida State is as well. The Seminoles beat the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta towards the end of the season and could be a dangerous team in this bracket.

UCLA is going to be the heavy favorite to come out of this side of the bracket, but Georgia Tech may get a chance to face them in round two if they can get by Richmond in round one.

Matchup

Date

Time

TV

No. 1 UCLA vs UC San Diego/Southern

Friday, March 21st

TBD

TBD

No. 8 Richmond vs No. 9 Georgia Tech

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 4 Baylor vs No. 13 Grand Canyon

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 5 Ole Miss vs No. 12 Ball State

Friday, March, 21

TBD

TBD

No. 3 LSU vs No 14 San Diego State

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 6 Florida State vs No. 11 George Mason

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 2 NC State vs No. 15 Vermont

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

No. 7 Michigan State vs No. 10 Harvard

Saturday, March 22nd

TBD

TBD

Additional Links

2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Time, and More

ESPN Recruiting Expert Gives Bold Prediction For Incoming Georgia Tech Freshman

San Francisco 49ers Trading Running Back Jordan Mason To The Minnesota Vikings for Draft Picks

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball