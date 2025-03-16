2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show: Where to Watch, Bracket Projections, TV Time, and More
Today is the day that the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament field is officially set. The bracket is going to be revealed tonight and for Georgia Tech, they are going to find out where they are playing and which team they will be going up against. The Yellow Jackets did not finish the season how they wanted, coming close to upsetting NC State in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals, but Nell Fortner's team appears to be safely in the field when it comes to tonight's bracket reveal.
Here is how you can watch tonight's selection show.
What: NCAA Women's Basketball Selection Show
When: Sunday, March 15th.
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
In the latest bracketology from ESPN's Charlie Creme, Georgia Tech is a No. 9 seed in the tournament this year and they are projected to face South Dakota State, who is the No. 8 seed. Georgia Tech is being projected to go to Columbia (SC) to play in the first round and if they were to defeat South Dakota State, they would almost certainly face projected No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the second round. South Carolina has been the premier women's basketball program and that would be a massive challenge for Georgia Tech, but also a big opportunity to get a potentially program defining win for Fortner.
South Carolina, UCLA, USC, and Texas are the projected No. 1 seeds in this year's tournament.
This is going to be the third appearance in the tournament for Georgia Tech under Fortner. She guided them to the sweet sixteen in 2021 and then got back to the tournament the next season. They have missed the tournament for the past two seasons, but are poised to be in the field tonight.
