San Francisco 49ers Trading Running Back Jordan Mason To The Minnesota Vikings for Draft Picks
Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason is on the move.
Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers signed Mason to a 2nd round tender, but it was announced tonight by multiple NFL insiders that Mason is being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Mason is being sent to the Vikings in exchange for a 6th round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and pick No. 160 in this year's NFL draft. Not only is Mason being traded to the Vikings, but he is signing a two-year deal with over $7M guaranteed at signing with a maximum value of $12M.
This is an interesting trade for the 49ers. Mason was the team's leading rusher last season with Christian McCaffrey out for most of the season and was a reliable running back that seemed to fit the system of head coach Kyle Shanahan. While the 49ers will likely pick up another running back, they are letting go of someone who is reliable and just starting to scratch the surface.
Mason will now join a backfield that is going to return Aaron Jones, who the Vikings brought back under a new contract after his strong season a year ago. Could Mason be the back of the future for the Vikings? For now, he will form another strong duo with Jones and the rushing attack might be the focal point of the offense. Minnesota lost starting quarterback Sam Darnold in free agency and might be leaning on rookie quarterback JJ McCarthy.
Mason has beaten the odds as an undrafted running back and will look to continue his upward career trajectory under one of the best offensive coaches in the NFL in Kevin O'Connell.
On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns.
