ACC Basketball: Final 2024-2025 Standings Projection for The Upcoming Season

College Basketball is back tonight and nearly every ACC team is in action

Feb 24, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (2) dribbles the basketball against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
College Basketball season is here!

The season gets underway tonight and while there are not any marquee matchups in the ACC tonight, it will be the first time that we have seen any teams this season.

The ACC is one of the most interesting conferences to watch this year. The league was thought to be down in the regular season a year ago, but then had yet another terrific post season, getting NC State to the Final Four and Clemson to the Elite Eight.

When looking at the ACC, there seems to be a clear top two (top three for me), but then everything is open. Duke has projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and a lot of other talent, but will they live up to the hype? North Carolina is the team that is projected to be the biggest threat to the Blue Devils.

Wake Forest returns a lot of talent from last year's team that almost made the tournament and I think they are going to be an excellent team this year.

Then it is wide open to me. There are a number of teams who could finish 4-10 and Georgia Tech is one of them. The Yellow Jackets return two of the conferences best young players with Baye Ndongo and Nait George and they have added valuable transfers and a talented freshman class. Can Damon Stoudamire get this team near the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Clemson, Pitt, and Miami are teams that have the talent to challenge for a top four spot in the ACC. NC State, Louisville, Clemson, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, and SMU are other teams to watch. The real wildcard here might be Virginia. The Cavaliers have been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC, but head coach Tony Bennett retired two weeks before the season. UVA has talent, but how much will they miss Bennett on the sideline.

There is always a chance one of these teams surprises, but I expect Virginia Tech, Florida State, Cal, Stanford, and Boston College are the teams that I think will be at the bottom.

Here is how I am projecting the ACC heading into the season.

1. Duke

2. North Carolina

3. Wake Forest

4. Pitt

5. Clemson

6. Miami

7. NC State

8. Virginia

9. Georgia Tech

10. SMU

11. Notre Dame

12. Louisville

13. Syracuse

14. Virginia Tech

15. Florida State

16. Stanford

17. Boston College

18. Cal

