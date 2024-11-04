ACC Basketball: Final 2024-2025 Standings Projection for The Upcoming Season
College Basketball season is here!
The season gets underway tonight and while there are not any marquee matchups in the ACC tonight, it will be the first time that we have seen any teams this season.
The ACC is one of the most interesting conferences to watch this year. The league was thought to be down in the regular season a year ago, but then had yet another terrific post season, getting NC State to the Final Four and Clemson to the Elite Eight.
When looking at the ACC, there seems to be a clear top two (top three for me), but then everything is open. Duke has projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and a lot of other talent, but will they live up to the hype? North Carolina is the team that is projected to be the biggest threat to the Blue Devils.
Wake Forest returns a lot of talent from last year's team that almost made the tournament and I think they are going to be an excellent team this year.
Then it is wide open to me. There are a number of teams who could finish 4-10 and Georgia Tech is one of them. The Yellow Jackets return two of the conferences best young players with Baye Ndongo and Nait George and they have added valuable transfers and a talented freshman class. Can Damon Stoudamire get this team near the NCAA Tournament bubble?
Clemson, Pitt, and Miami are teams that have the talent to challenge for a top four spot in the ACC. NC State, Louisville, Clemson, Syracuse, Notre Dame, Virginia, and SMU are other teams to watch. The real wildcard here might be Virginia. The Cavaliers have been one of the most consistent teams in the ACC, but head coach Tony Bennett retired two weeks before the season. UVA has talent, but how much will they miss Bennett on the sideline.
There is always a chance one of these teams surprises, but I expect Virginia Tech, Florida State, Cal, Stanford, and Boston College are the teams that I think will be at the bottom.
Here is how I am projecting the ACC heading into the season.
1. Duke
2. North Carolina
3. Wake Forest
4. Pitt
5. Clemson
6. Miami
7. NC State
8. Virginia
9. Georgia Tech
10. SMU
11. Notre Dame
12. Louisville
13. Syracuse
14. Virginia Tech
15. Florida State
16. Stanford
17. Boston College
18. Cal
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Open As Big Underdog in Next Week's Game vs Miami
Georgia Tech Football: Game Time Announced For Next Week's Matchup vs Miami
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Land Three-Star Defensive Tackle Blake Belin