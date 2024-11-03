Georgia Tech Football: Game Time Announced For Next Week's Matchup vs Miami
Georgia Tech was off this weekend and will be back in action next Saturday night vs No. 5 Miami. The Hurricanes reached 9-0 today after beating Duke 53-31 and will be looking to stay unbeaten, as well as avenge last season's last-second loss to the Yellow Jackets. The game time for the big game in Atlanta was just announced. The game is going to kick off at Noon ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
Going into this matchup, Georgia Tech will be 5-4 and the No. 1 thing to be looking for is the injury report. Quarterback Haynes King and linebacker Kyle Efford have missed the last two games and their absence has been felt. Zach Pyron got the start in both games, but he was benched in the third quarter of the loss to Virginia Tech. True freshman Aaron Philo was put in and played reasonably well considering who the opponent was and the environment. If King is back, the Yellow Jackets could pull the upset.
The Yellow Jackets defense played a great game vs Virginia Tech, but they will be facing what is the top offense in the country with a Heisman contender at the quarterback position. Miami quarterback Cam Ward is having a phenomenal season and Georgia Tech has struggled the most on defense at defending the pass. The pass rush has been a problem for the Yellow Jackets this season and they are going to have to find a way to rattle Ward next week.
