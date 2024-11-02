Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Land Three-Star Defensive Tackle Blake Belin
Georgia Tech added to its 2025 recruiting class tonight. Three star defensive tackle Blake Belin committed to the Yellow Jackets over ACC schools Syracuse, Duke, and Virginia. He is the 22nd commitment in the class that Brent Key has put together.
According to te 247Sports Composite, Belin is the No. 1,097 player in the country, the No. 118 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of New York. He plays his High School Football at Cardinal Hayes High School in New York.
At 6'2 281 LBS, Belin is a very interesting prospect that with good development, could develop into an impact player. Belin is a two-sport athlete who also competes in track and field.
This commitment bumps Georgia Tech back up past Clemson for the No. 17 class in the country and the No. 2 class in the ACC.
Miami has held the No. 1 spot in the conference since the summer and with the season that the Hurricanes are having, it seems likely that they will have the top class in the ACC for the third straight season.
Clemson and SMU are right behind Georgia Tech for No.2, but there is some seperation after that and I don't think anyone is going to unseat the top four.
Duke, Syracuse, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and NC State round out the top ten. After them, Florida State checks in at No. 11 and the Seminoles have been in a free fall with the season that they are having. FSU has had several prospects de-commit from the program over the course of the last few weeks and there might be more to come.
Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Cal, North Carolina, and Louisville round out the rest of the ACC. North Carolina is another school that is currently losing commits to other schools and it has put them near the bottom of the conference.
Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (10/30, rankings via 247Sports)
1. Miami
2. Georgia Tech
3. Clemson
4. SMU
5. Duke
6. Syracuse
7. Stanford
8. Pitt
9. Virginia Tech
10. NC State
11. Florida State
12. Boston College
13. Virginia
14. Wake Forest
15. Cal
16. North Carolina
17. Louisville
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin