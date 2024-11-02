All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Land Three-Star Defensive Tackle Blake Belin

Georgia Tech landed one of their defensive line targets tonight over other ACC Schools

2025 DT Blake Belin
2025 DT Blake Belin / 247Sports- Shotgun Spratling

Georgia Tech added to its 2025 recruiting class tonight. Three star defensive tackle Blake Belin committed to the Yellow Jackets over ACC schools Syracuse, Duke, and Virginia. He is the 22nd commitment in the class that Brent Key has put together.

According to te 247Sports Composite, Belin is the No. 1,097 player in the country, the No. 118 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of New York. He plays his High School Football at Cardinal Hayes High School in New York.

At 6'2 281 LBS, Belin is a very interesting prospect that with good development, could develop into an impact player. Belin is a two-sport athlete who also competes in track and field.

This commitment bumps Georgia Tech back up past Clemson for the No. 17 class in the country and the No. 2 class in the ACC.

Miami has held the No. 1 spot in the conference since the summer and with the season that the Hurricanes are having, it seems likely that they will have the top class in the ACC for the third straight season.

Clemson and SMU are right behind Georgia Tech for No.2, but there is some seperation after that and I don't think anyone is going to unseat the top four.

Duke, Syracuse, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, and NC State round out the top ten. After them, Florida State checks in at No. 11 and the Seminoles have been in a free fall with the season that they are having. FSU has had several prospects de-commit from the program over the course of the last few weeks and there might be more to come.

Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest, Cal, North Carolina, and Louisville round out the rest of the ACC. North Carolina is another school that is currently losing commits to other schools and it has put them near the bottom of the conference.

Updated ACC Recruiting Rankings (10/30, rankings via 247Sports)

1. Miami

2. Georgia Tech

3. Clemson

4. SMU

5. Duke

6. Syracuse

7. Stanford

8. Pitt

9. Virginia Tech

10. NC State

11. Florida State

12. Boston College

13. Virginia

14. Wake Forest

15. Cal

16. North Carolina

17. Louisville

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins

Three-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

