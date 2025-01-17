ACC Basketball: Updated 2025 Recruiting Rankings Following Mouhamed Sylla's Commitment to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is still trying to put things together on the court, but there is no denying that Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire is improving the talent level that is coming into Atlanta. Yesterday, Stoudamire landed one of the top centers in the 2025 class, Mouhamed Sylla, and he is perfect addition to what was already a solid 2025 class for Georgia Tech. Sylla becomes the highest-rated player in the class, joining four-star guard Akai Fleming (No. 55 overall player), three-star forward Brandon Stores (No. 189 overall player), three-star guard Eric Chatfield, and three-star center Cole Kirouac. To go along with a good class in 2024, the talent level is rising for Georgia Tech. The next step will be turning that into wins and good player development.
Following Sylla's commitment, Georgia Tech went from the No. 22 class in the country to No. 16 in the country and 5th in the ACC. The only schools that finished higher in the ACC than Georgia Tech are Duke (No. 1 in the country), Notre Dame (No. 6), SMU (No. 8), and Syracuse (No. 9).
2025 ACC Basketball Recruiting Rankings (As of 1/17, Per 247Sports)
1. Duke
2. Notre Dame
3. SMU
4. Syracuse
5. Georgia Tech
6. Clemson
7. North Carolina
8. Miami
9. Boston College
10. NC State
11. Cal
12. Virginia Tech
13. Louisville
14. Pitt
15. Florida State
16. Wake Forest
17. Stanford
18. Virginia
Our own Najeh Wilkins wrote this about Sylla earlier this week:
"He plays his high school ball for Bella Vista Prep in Arizona who are currently off to a 9-6 start this season. Sylla is a 6'10 and 240-pound prospect who is great on both ends of the court. When he is slashing to the rim with a full head of speed, he is tough to slow down from making an impact on the rim.
According to 247Sports, Sylla is ranked as the No. 2 player in Arizona, No. 5 center, and No. 29 player nationally. What has been exciting to see is his rise to becoming a ranked player in the country. He was unranked until about four months ago when he rose in the ranking for 247Sports being donned a four-star. 247Sports Recruiting analyst Eric Bossi described him as a violent finisher at the rim and rim protector. Here is more on what he had to say about Sylla.
When you roll the tape, you see a very athletic guy who moves well for his size. Offensively, he is an asset in the pick and roll and projects as a lob threat and a player who can convert on the inside. Defensively, he is a versatile defender capable of guarding multiple positions and is an elite rim protector.
When we look at the Georgia Tech basketball team as currently constructed they struggled with perimeter defense and rim protection this year. A lot of the time teams are able to probe in the lane and get easy shot opportunities. Although nothing is guaranteed on the collegiate level, Sylla could have an impact in this area and be a great rotational defender for the Yellow Jackets"
Here is a scouting report on Sylla from On3's Jamie Shaw:
“Mouhammed Sylla’s best attribute might be that he always seems to be around the ball. Sylla tracks well in and out of his area, both with rebounding and on the defensive end. Defensively, he has some intriguing versatility. Sylla is capable of sliding his feet and turning his hips with perimeter-based forwards. He is also good in the passing lanes and he can protect the rim both on and off the ball. The frame along with the instincts give him an interesting ceiling on defense. Offensively, Sylla shows some nice flashes. He is best when facing the basket and playing toward the rim. He attempts to dunk everything he catches within five feet of the basket. The 6-foot-10 center rolls well toward the rim and he plays out of the dunker areas, providing vertical floor spacing. He also has some face-up skills off the bounce. Ripping through from the high post and getting to the rim on two or three dribbles. He needs to continue developing the jump shot, tightening the skill set, and working on the reads and processing aspect. But the tolls are there. The current production is already in place. The flashes are a little loose, but they provide an intriguing ceiling.”