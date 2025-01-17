Georgia Tech Has The Attention Of Three Star CB Jalon Copeland Who Plans To Visit The Flats Soon
Jalon Copeland is becoming a well-recognized name in the Peach State and coaches are beginning to take notice of his talent. Copeland played in one of the best regions in the state this past year featuring Colquitt County, Lowndes, Camden County, Richmond Hill, and Tift County. He plays for a historic national program that has the most wins in the nation coming into 2024 with 983 wins.
“It means a lot because we have the most winning program in history. Valdosta is a very supportive & successful school,” said Copeland.
He finished his junior year with 21 tackles, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. One of his best games came in the region championship when he finished with four tackles and two passes defensed against Lowndes. According to 247Sports, Copeland is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 47 cornerback, and the No. 51 player in Georgia.
“Junior season went well, great season of INT & deflections. I had a small hand injury but everything is all well. I worked on perfecting my craft, my agility, speed & technique,” said Copeland.
Don’t be fooled by Copeland's rating. It doesn’t tell the full story. He is an excellent man-to-man defender and also great at playing zone and making plays on the ball. He’s been tasked several times with matching up with elite talent across the country. For example, in the playoff game against Walton who has fellow four-star Christian Ward, Ward was limited to two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. Copeland was the primary defender when going against the electric Ward.
Recently Copeland picked up offers from Jacksonville State and Georgia Tech in the month of January. Copeland outlined several schools that are catching his eye at the moment and Georgia Tech is on that list. Here are the rest of the teams that made that list for him.
“My recruiting has taken off since I was a sophomore. I’ve connected & talked to over 50 coaches & it means a lot to see big programs believe in you. Right now it would be Penn State , GA Tech , Maryland, UGA , FSU , Michigan State , Louisville , LSU , UCLA,” said Copeland.
No, that is not an official top 10 but schools that have the attention of Copeland and the ones that he likes so far. Copeland is set to visit the Yellow Jackets on February 1st which is great timing for the Yellow Jackets who extended an offer for the junior on January 3rd
“My relationship with coach Peoples is good. He & coach Tanner Cotman think I can come play as a freshman & get me to the next level,” said Copeland. “Georgia Tech is a very good academic school. They’ve changed their program around & they are gonna be a top team in the country with a coach Key.”
Something that has been common in the secondary unit is Coach Peoples not being afraid to play his young guys. 2025 will be a great test to see how early two elite players will play. Peoples landed Tae Harris and Dalen Penson who are both four-star prospects and some of the best secondary players in the country. Will they play in 2025? It remains to be seen, but Coach Peoples is going to give you a chance to prove yourself and that is something that has caught the attention of Copeland.
